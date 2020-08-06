Azitra to Present at the Upcoming 2020 Summer Private Company Showcase

Aug. 6, 2020 13:55 UTC

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azitra, Inc., a clinical-stage medical dermatology biotech company addressing serious skin conditions by harnessing the microbiome, today announced that Richard Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company at the upcoming Summer Private Company Showcase 2020 hosted by Solebury Trout, Piper Sandler and White & Case. During the 20-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the company on an individual basis afterwards.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: August 10, 2020

Time: 12:20 pm PST

Registration: https://troutaccess.com/index.php/c/Summer2020PCS

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical dermatology company that combines the power of the microbiome with cutting-edge genetic engineering to treat skin disease. The company was founded in 2014 by scientists from Yale University and works with world-leading scientists in dermatology, microbiology, and genetic engineering to advance its pharmaceutical and consumer product programs to treat therapeutic needs including cancer therapy-associated skin rashes, Netherton syndrome and atopic dermatitis as well as skin appearance. Learn more at www.azitrainc.com

