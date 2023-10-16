Azitra to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, announced today that management will present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York City on October 19 at 3:00pm ET. The presentation will be streamed live and available for replay at: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep24/aztr/1700335.

ThinkEquity Conference – October 19, 2023

Format: Azitra Inc., Corporate Presentation Date/Time: October 19th, 3:00 PM ET Participant: Francisco Salva, Chief Executive Officer Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City Webcast Link: Register here

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a proprietary, microbial library of unique bacterial strains that can be screened for therapeutic characteristics and lead drug candidates. The platform is augmented by an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts and helps screen the Company’s library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company’s initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus dated June 15, 2023 relating to our initial public offering filed with the SEC on June 21, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

