Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2024, Ended June 30, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
2024
2024
2023
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr.
Revenue from Continuing Operations
$
173
$
159
$
166
9
%
4
%
Organic growth
5
%
Sample Management Solutions
$
81
$
74
$
75
9
%
7
%
Multiomics
$
64
$
62
$
64
2
%
(0)
%
B Medical Systems
$
29
$
23
$
27
25
%
7
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
(0.12)
$
(2.47)
$
(0.04)
95
%
nm
Diluted EPS Total
$
(0.12)
$
(2.47)
$
(0.02)
95
%
nm
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.16
$
0.05
$
0.13
nm
25
%
Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations
$
18
$
9
$
13
89
%
39
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations
10.3
%
5.9
%
7.8
%
Management Comments
“We delivered another solid quarter with above market growth, that together with the disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives, contributed to meaningful margin expansion and increased profitability,” said Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. “We are delivering not only to outsized growth, but also the operational transformation that will enable long-term scale, efficiency, and profitability for Azenta.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
- Revenue was $173 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was up 5% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and B Medical Systems (“B Medical”) revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis.
- Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million, up 7% year over year.
- Organic revenue also grew 7%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Large-automated and Cryogenic Stores and in Consumables and Instruments.
- Multiomics revenue was $64 million, flat year over year.
- Organic revenue grew 1% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Gene Synthesis and Next Generation Sequencing services, offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.
- B Medical Systems revenue was $29 million, up 7% year over year.
- Organic revenue grew 8% year over year. The better-than-forecasted revenue in the quarter was mainly due to additional cold chain solutions orders received during the period.
Summary of GAAP Earnings Results
- Operating loss was $15 million. Operating margin was (8.5%), up 100 basis points year over year.
- Gross margin was 40.0%, compared to 41.0% in the third quarter 2023, driven by higher amortization expense and transformation costs in the current period as well as purchase accounting impacts to inventory in the prior year period which did not reoccur, partially offset by higher revenue and operational efficiencies.
- Operating expenses were $84 million, flat year over year, driven by lower research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses, offset by increased restructuring and transformation charges related to the Company’s cost reduction initiatives, in addition to a benefit of $1.4 million of fair value contingent consideration adjustments related to the B Medical Systems segment recognized in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Other income included $8.0 million of net interest income versus $11.3 million in the prior year period.
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.12) compared to ($0.04) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results
- Operating income was $5 million. Operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 330 basis points year over year.
- Gross margin was 45.2%, down 40 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023.
- Operating expense in the quarter was $74 million, down 4% year over year, primarily driven by the benefit from cost reduction actions.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.
- Diluted EPS was $0.16, compared to $0.13 one year ago.
Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2024
- The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $754 million.
- Operating cash flow was $2 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was negative $5 million.
Share Repurchase Program Update
- In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 4.2 million shares for $225.9 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.
- As of June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 25.1 million shares of common stock for $1.25 billion under the 2022 Repurchase Authorization. By the end of October 2024, the Company expects to complete the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced in November 2022.
Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024
- The Company is lowering its revenue guidance while raising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2024:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $652 to $658 million due to the expected timing of orders in both B Medical and Sample Management Solutions.
- Total organic revenue is expected to be in the range of down 2% to down 1% relative to fiscal year 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.36.
Conference Call and WebcastAzenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company’s financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management’s responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.
The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta’s website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.Regulation G –
Use of Non-GAAP financial MeasuresThe Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts. “Safe Harbor Statement"
under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta’s financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
About Azenta Life SciencesAzenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry’s top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey, and B Medical Systems.
Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Products
$
68,763
$
67,296
$
181,173
$
205,011
Services
104,046
98,652
305,087
287,704
Total revenue
172,809
165,948
486,260
492,715
Cost of revenue
Products
47,555
42,747
126,051
136,855
Services
56,198
55,196
166,256
160,754
Total cost of revenue
103,753
97,943
292,307
297,609
Gross profit
69,056
68,005
193,953
195,106
Operating expenses
Research and development
7,913
8,968
25,113
25,024
Selling, general and administrative
73,833
75,465
230,723
241,356
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
115,975
—
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
—
(1,404)
—
(18,549)
Restructuring charges
2,064
812
10,528
3,773
Total operating expenses
83,810
83,841
382,339
251,604
Operating loss
(14,754)
(15,836)
(188,386)
(56,498)
Other income
Interest income, net
8,004
11,347
27,650
32,406
Other income (expense), net
(282)
819
650
(704)
Loss before income taxes
(7,032)
(3,670)
(160,086)
(24,796)
Income tax benefit
(450)
(1,207)
(900)
(9,107)
Loss from continuing operations
(6,582)
(2,463)
(159,186)
(15,689)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
993
—
(1,943)
Net loss
$
(6,582)
$
(1,470)
$
(159,186)
$
(17,632)
Basic net loss per share:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.12)
$
(0.04)
$
(2.90)
$
(0.23)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
0.02
—
(0.03)
Basic net loss per share
$
(0.12)
$
(0.02)
$
(2.90)
$
(0.26)
Diluted net loss per share:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.12)
$
(0.04)
$
(2.90)
$
(0.23)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
0.02
—
(0.03)
Diluted net loss per share
$
(0.12)
$
(0.02)
$
(2.90)
$
(0.26)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic
52,963
63,432
54,914
68,494
Diluted
52,963
63,432
54,914
68,494
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
336,543
$
678,910
Short-term marketable securities
259,296
338,873
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,507 and $8,057, respectively)
167,613
156,535
Inventories
115,270
128,198
Derivative asset
834
13,036
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
88,102
103,404
Total current assets
967,658
1,418,956
Property, plant and equipment, net
196,124
205,744
Long-term marketable securities
148,086
111,338
Long-term deferred tax assets
1,231
571
Goodwill
679,691
784,339
Intangible assets, net
253,475
294,301
Other assets
77,030
70,471
Total assets
$
2,323,295
$
2,885,720
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
39,115
$
35,796
Deferred revenue
33,268
34,614
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
9,351
10,223
Accrued compensation and benefits
31,229
33,911
Accrued customer deposits
20,954
17,707
Accrued income taxes payable
11,705
7,378
Short-term operating lease liability
10,739
9,499
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
46,213
61,800
Total current liabilities
202,574
210,928
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
58,080
67,301
Long-term operating lease liabilities
60,654
60,436
Other long-term liabilities
11,589
12,555
Total liabilities
332,897
351,220
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 63,941,421 shares issued and
50,395,071 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024, 71,294,247 shares issued and 57,832,378
shares outstanding at September 30, 2023
639
713
Additional paid-in capital
758,269
1,156,160
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(44,895)
(62,426)
Treasury stock, at cost - 13,546,350 shares at June 30, 2024 and 13,461,869 shares at
September 30, 2023
(205,438)
(200,956)
Retained earnings
1,481,823
1,641,009
Total stockholders’ equity
1,990,398
2,534,500
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,323,295
$
2,885,720
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(159,186)
$
(17,632)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
66,899
63,443
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
115,975
—
Non-cash write-offs of assets
10,745
—
Stock-based compensation
12,622
10,091
Contingent consideration adjustment
—
(18,549)
Amortization and accretion on marketable securities
(4,706)
(6,942)
Deferred income taxes
(12,478)
(25,149)
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
8,737
Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment
297
37
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(10,923)
29,028
Inventories
11,433
(4,104)
Accounts payable
2,831
(13,193)
Deferred revenue
(1,635)
2,496
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
(1,080)
1,412
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
(2,825)
(15,830)
Accrued restructuring costs
1,125
311
Other assets and liabilities
7,484
(36,578)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
36,578
(22,422)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(25,339)
(29,218)
Purchases of marketable securities
(378,275)
(236,194)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
431,544
951,504
Net investment hedge settlement
1,476
29,313
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(386,508)
Net cash provided by investing activities
29,406
328,897
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments of finance leases
(584)
(181)
Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards
—
(4,924)
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan
1,678
—
Share repurchases
(412,755)
(672,116)
Net cash used in financing activities
(411,661)
(677,221)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
8,495
65,610
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(337,182)
(305,136)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
684,045
1,041,296
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
346,863
$
736,160
Supplemental disclosures:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
6,710
41,064
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,203
2,437
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
June 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
$
336,543
$
678,910
Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,771
4,650
Long-term restricted cash included in other assets
7,549
485
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidatedstatementsof cash flows
$
346,863
$
684,045
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresNon-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company’s business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
per diluted
per diluted
per diluted
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(6,582)
$
(0.12)
$
(136,880)
$
(2.47)
$
(2,463)
$
(0.04)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
6,316
0.12
6,373
0.11
4,656
0.07
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
—
—
2,956
0.05
Amortization of other intangible assets
6,621
0.13
6,654
0.12
7,522
0.12
Transformation costs (1)
4,255
0.08
4,446
0.08
21
0.00
Restructuring and restructuring related charges
2,064
0.04
7,344
0.13
812
0.01
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
115,975
2.09
—
—
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
—
—
—
—
(1,404)
(0.02)
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)
74
0.00
426
0.01
219
0.00
Tax adjustments (3)
(9)
(0.00)
1,659
0.03
(31)
(0.00)
Tax effect of adjustments
(4,000)
(0.09)
(3,200)
(0.06)
(3,947)
(0.06)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
8,739
$
0.16
$
2,797
$
0.05
$
8,341
$
0.13
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
3,818
0.07
5,602
0.10
3,995
0.06
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
3,245
0.07
4,762
0.09
3,396
0.05
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based
compensation - continuing operations
$
11,984
$
0.23
$
7,559
$
0.14
$
11,737
$
0.18
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
52,963
—
55,440
—
63,432
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
per diluted
per diluted
Amounts in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(159,186)
$
(2.90)
$
(15,689)
$
(0.23)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
18,315
0.33
13,725
0.20
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
8,737
0.13
Amortization of other intangible assets
20,136
0.37
22,403
0.33
Transformation costs(1)
8,742
0.16
(34)
(0.00)
Restructuring and restructuring related charges
10,528
0.19
3,773
0.06
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
115,975
2.11
—
—
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
—
—
(18,549)
(0.27)
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)
4,821
0.09
12,075
0.18
Indemnification asset release
—
—
(19)
(0.00)
Tax adjustments (3)
3,508
0.06
(1,411)
(0.02)
Tax effect of adjustments
(9,888)
(0.18)
(11,881)
(0.17)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
12,951
$
0.24
$
13,130
$
0.19
Stock-based compensation, pre-tax
12,622
0.23
10,091
0.15
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
10,729
$
0.20
8,577
$
0.13
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based
compensation - continuing operations
$
23,680
$
0.43
$
21,707
$
0.32
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
54,914
—
68,494
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.
(2)
Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
(3)
Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 exclude the impact of recording valuation allowance adjustments against U.S. and foreign deferred tax assets in the amount of $2.4M and tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 exclude a $1.3M US GAAP tax benefit related to an incentive tax rate change in China.
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP net loss
$
(6,582)
$
(136,880)
$
(1,470)
$
(159,186)
$
(17,632)
Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
993
—
(1,943)
GAAP net loss from continuing operations
(6,582)
(136,880)
(2,463)
(159,186)
(15,689)
Adjustments:
Less: Interest income, net
(8,004)
(9,565)
(11,347)
(27,650)
(32,406)
Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense
(450)
(260)
(1,207)
(900)
(9,107)
Add: Depreciation
9,749
9,321
9,126
28,446
27,315
Add: Amortization of completed technology
6,316
6,373
4,656
18,315
13,725
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets
6,621
6,654
7,522
20,136
22,403
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - Continuing operations
$
7,650
$
(124,357)
$
6,287
$
(120,839)
$
6,241
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - Continuing operations
$
7,650
$
(124,357)
$
6,287
$
(120,839)
$
6,241
Adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation
3,818
5,602
3,995
12,622
10,091
Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
2,956
—
8,737
Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges
2,064
7,344
812
10,528
3,773
Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to
share repurchase(1)
74
426
219
4,821
12,075
Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
115,975
—
115,975
—
Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
—
—
(1,404)
—
(18,549)
Less: Transformation costs(2)
4,255
4,446
21
8,742
(34)
Less: Indemnification asset release
—
—
—
—
(19)
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - Continuing operations
$
17,861
$
9,436
$
12,886
$
31,849
$
22,315
(1)
Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
(2)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
GAAP gross profit
$
69,056
40.0
%
$
63,385
39.8
%
$
68,005
41.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
6,316
3.7
%
6,373
4.0
%
4,656
2.8
%
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
—
—
2,956
1.8
%
Transformation costs(1)
2,656
1.5
%
710
0.4
%
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
78,028
45.2
%
$
70,468
44.3
%
$
75,617
45.6
%
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
GAAP gross profit
$
193,953
39.9
%
$
195,106
39.6
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
18,315
3.8
%
13,725
2.8
%
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
8,737
1.8
%
Transformation costs(1)
3,365
0.7
%
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
215,633
44.3
%
$
217,568
44.2
%
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.
Sample Management Solutions
Multiomics
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
$
36,279
45.0
%
$
32,943
44.4
%
$
34,930
46.4
%
$
29,199
45.9
%
$
27,721
44.6
%
$
28,294
44.3
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,010
1.3
%
1,027
1.4
%
744
1.0
%
1,038
1.6
%
1,040
1.7
%
1,220
1.9
%
Transformation costs(1)
(127)
(0.2)
%
359
0.5
%
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
37,162
46.1
%
$
34,329
46.3
%
$
35,674
47.4
%
$
30,237
47.5
%
$
28,761
46.2
%
$
29,514
46.2
%
B Medical Systems
Segment Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP gross profit
$
3,578
12.5
%
$
2,721
11.9
%
$
4,781
17.9
%
$
69,056
40.0
%
$
63,385
39.8
%
$
68,005
41.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,268
15.0
%
4,306
18.9
%
2,692
10.1
%
6,316
3.7
%
6,373
4.0
%
4,656
2.8
%
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
—
—
2,956
11.0
%
—
—
—
—
2,956
1.8
%
Transformation costs(1)
2,783
9.8
%
351
1.5
%
—
—
2,656
1.5
%
710
0.4
%
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
10,629
37.3
%
$
7,378
32.4
%
$
10,429
39.0
%
$
78,028
45.2
%
$
70,468
44.3
%
$
75,617
45.6
%
Sample Management Solutions
Multiomics
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
GAAP gross profit
$
102,494
43.8
%
$
94,509
42.6
%
$
85,391
45.3
%
$
83,013
44.4
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,853
1.2
%
2,106
0.9
%
3,117
1.7
%
3,661
2.0
%
Transformation costs(1)
231
0.1
%
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
105,578
45.2
%
$
96,615
43.6
%
$
88,508
46.9
%
$
86,674
46.3
%
B Medical Systems
Segment Total
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
GAAP gross profit
$
6,068
9.5
%
$
17,584
21.0
%
$
193,953
39.9
%
$
195,106
39.6
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
12,345
19.3
%
7,957
9.5
%
18,315
3.8
%
13,724
2.8
%
Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
8,737
10.4
%
—
—
8,737
1.8
%
Transformation costs(1)
3,134
4.9
%
—
—
3,365
0.7
%
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
21,547
33.7
%
$
34,278
41.0
%
$
215,633
44.3
%
$
217,567
44.2
%
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.
Sample Management Solutions
Multiomics
B Medical Systems
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP operating (loss) profit
$
2,469
$
(3,005)
$
70
$
(1,768)
$
(4,006)
$
(4,632)
$
(5,142)
$
(5,810)
$
(4,129)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,010
1,027
744
1,038
1,040
1,220
4,268
4,306
2,692
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
2,956
Amortization of other intangible assets
51
52
(1)
—
—
—
—
—
1
Transformation costs(1)
(127)
359
—
—
—
—
2,783
351
—
Other adjustment
1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit
$
3,404
$
(1,567)
$
813
$
(730)
$
(2,966)
$
(3,412)
$
1,908
$
(1,153)
$
1,520
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
GAAP operating loss
$
(4,441)
$
(12,821)
$
(8,691)
$
(10,313)
$
(134,134)
$
(7,145)
$
(14,754)
$
(146,955)
$
(15,836)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
6,316
6,373
4,656
—
—
—
6,316
6,373
4,656
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
2,956
—
—
—
—
—
2,956
Amortization of other intangible assets
51
52
—
6,570
6,602
7,522
6,621
6,654
7,522
Transformation costs(1)
2,656
710
—
1,599
3,736
21
4,255
4,446
21
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
2,064
7,344
812
2,064
7,344
812
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
—
—
115,975
—
—
115,975
—
Contingent consideration adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
(1,404)
—
—
(1,404)
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)
—
—
—
74
426
219
74
426
219
Other adjustment
—
—
—
(1)
—
(2)
(1)
—
(2)
Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit
$
4,582
$
(5,686)
$
(1,079)
$
(7)
$
(51)
$
23
$
4,575
$
(5,737)
$
(1,056)
Sample Management
Solutions
Multiomics
B Medical Systems
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating loss
$
(2,259)
$
(10,627)
$
(10,264)
$
(14,150)
$
(19,133)
$
(13,604)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,853
2,106
3,117
3,661
12,345
7,957
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
—
—
—
—
8,737
Amortization of other intangibles
154
259
—
—
—
1,366
Transformation costs(1)
231
—
—
—
3,134
—
Other adjustment
2
1
—
2
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit
$
981
$
(8,261)
$
(7,147)
$
(10,487)
$
(3,654)
$
4,456
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating loss
$
(31,656)
$
(38,381)
$
(156,730)
$
(18,117)
$
(188,386)
$
(56,498)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
18,315
13,724
—
1
18,315
13,725
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
—
8,737
—
—
—
8,737
Amortization of other intangibles
154
1,625
19,982
20,778
20,136
22,403
Transformation costs(1)
3,365
—
5,377
(34)
8,742
(34)
Restructuring and restructuring related charges
—
—
10,528
3,773
10,528
3,773
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
115,975
—
115,975
—
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
—
—
—
(18,549)
—
(18,549)
Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)
—
—
4,821
12,075
4,821
12,075
Other adjustment
2
3
(1)
(3)
1
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss
$
(9,820)
$
(14,292)
$
(48)
$
(76)
$
(9,868)
$
(14,368)
(1)
Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.
(2)
Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.
Sample
Management
Solutions
Multiomics
B Medical
Systems
Azenta Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in millions
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
$
81
$
75
7
%
$
64
$
64
(0)
%
$
29
$
27
7
%
$
173
$
166
4
%
Acquisitions/
divestitures
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Currency exchange
rates
(0)
—
0
%
(1)
—
1
%
(0)
—
1
%
(1)
—
1
%
Organic revenue
$
81
$
75
7
%
$
64
$
64
1
%
$
29
$
27
8
%
$
174
$
166
5
%
Sample
Management
Solutions
Multiomics
B Medical
Systems
Azenta Total
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in millions
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
$
234
$
222
5
%
$
189
$
187
1
%
$
64
$
84
(24)
%
$
486
$
493
(1)
%
Acquisitions/
divestitures
1
—
(1)
%
—
—
—
—
—
—
1
—
(0)
%
Currency exchange
rates
2
—
(1)
%
(1)
—
1
%
1
—
(1)
%
1
—
(0)
%
Organic revenue
$
231
$
222
4
%
$
190
$
187
1
%
$
63
$
84
(24)
%
$
484
$
493
(2)
%
