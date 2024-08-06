Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2024, Ended June 30, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Quarter Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data June 30, March 31, June 30, Change 2024 2024 2023 Prior Qtr Prior Yr. Revenue from Continuing Operations $ 173 $ 159 $ 166 9 % 4 % Organic growth 5 % Sample Management Solutions $ 81 $ 74 $ 75 9 % 7 % Multiomics $ 64 $ 62 $ 64 2 % (0) % B Medical Systems $ 29 $ 23 $ 27 25 % 7 % Diluted EPS Continuing Operations $ (0.12) $ (2.47) $ (0.04) 95 % nm Diluted EPS Total $ (0.12) $ (2.47) $ (0.02) 95 % nm Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 nm 25 % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations $ 18 $ 9 $ 13 89 % 39 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations 10.3 % 5.9 % 7.8 %

Management Comments

“We delivered another solid quarter with above market growth, that together with the disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives, contributed to meaningful margin expansion and increased profitability,” said Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. “We are delivering not only to outsized growth, but also the operational transformation that will enable long-term scale, efficiency, and profitability for Azenta.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $173 million , up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was up 5% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and B Medical Systems (“B Medical”) revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis.

, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was up 5% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and B Medical Systems (“B Medical”) revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis. Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million , up 7% year over year. Organic revenue also grew 7%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Large-automated and Cryogenic Stores and in Consumables and Instruments.

, up 7% year over year. Multiomics revenue was $64 million , flat year over year. Organic revenue grew 1% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Gene Synthesis and Next Generation Sequencing services, offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

, flat year over year. B Medical Systems revenue was $29 million , up 7% year over year. Organic revenue grew 8% year over year. The better-than-forecasted revenue in the quarter was mainly due to additional cold chain solutions orders received during the period.

, up 7% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $15 million . Operating margin was (8.5%), up 100 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 40.0%, compared to 41.0% in the third quarter 2023, driven by higher amortization expense and transformation costs in the current period as well as purchase accounting impacts to inventory in the prior year period which did not reoccur, partially offset by higher revenue and operational efficiencies. Operating expenses were $84 million , flat year over year, driven by lower research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses, offset by increased restructuring and transformation charges related to the Company’s cost reduction initiatives, in addition to a benefit of $1.4 million of fair value contingent consideration adjustments related to the B Medical Systems segment recognized in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

. Operating margin was (8.5%), up 100 basis points year over year. Other income included $8.0 million of net interest income versus $11.3 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.12) compared to ($0.04) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Operating income was $5 million . Operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 330 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.2%, down 40 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023. Operating expense in the quarter was $74 million , down 4% year over year, primarily driven by the benefit from cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.

. Operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 330 basis points year over year. Diluted EPS was $0.16 , compared to $0.13 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2024

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $754 million .

. Operating cash flow was $2 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million , and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was negative $5 million .

Share Repurchase Program Update

In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 4.2 million shares for $225.9 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.

under a 10b5-1 trading program. As of June 30, 2024 , the Company repurchased 25.1 million shares of common stock for $1.25 billion under the 2022 Repurchase Authorization. By the end of October 2024 , the Company expects to complete the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced in November 2022 .

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024

The Company is lowering its revenue guidance while raising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2024: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $652 to $658 million due to the expected timing of orders in both B Medical and Sample Management Solutions. Total organic revenue is expected to be in the range of down 2% to down 1% relative to fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.36 .



Conference Call and Webcast

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today at. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company’s financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management’s responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta’s website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta’s financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry’s top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey, and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Products $ 68,763 $ 67,296 $ 181,173 $ 205,011 Services 104,046 98,652 305,087 287,704 Total revenue 172,809 165,948 486,260 492,715 Cost of revenue Products 47,555 42,747 126,051 136,855 Services 56,198 55,196 166,256 160,754 Total cost of revenue 103,753 97,943 292,307 297,609 Gross profit 69,056 68,005 193,953 195,106 Operating expenses Research and development 7,913 8,968 25,113 25,024 Selling, general and administrative 73,833 75,465 230,723 241,356 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 115,975 — Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments — (1,404) — (18,549) Restructuring charges 2,064 812 10,528 3,773 Total operating expenses 83,810 83,841 382,339 251,604 Operating loss (14,754) (15,836) (188,386) (56,498) Other income Interest income, net 8,004 11,347 27,650 32,406 Other income (expense), net (282) 819 650 (704) Loss before income taxes (7,032) (3,670) (160,086) (24,796) Income tax benefit (450) (1,207) (900) (9,107) Loss from continuing operations (6,582) (2,463) (159,186) (15,689) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 993 — (1,943) Net loss $ (6,582) $ (1,470) $ (159,186) $ (17,632) Basic net loss per share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.12) $ (0.04) $ (2.90) $ (0.23) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.02 — (0.03) Basic net loss per share $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ (2.90) $ (0.26) Diluted net loss per share: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.12) $ (0.04) $ (2.90) $ (0.23) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.02 — (0.03) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.12) $ (0.02) $ (2.90) $ (0.26) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 52,963 63,432 54,914 68,494 Diluted 52,963 63,432 54,914 68,494

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,543 $ 678,910 Short-term marketable securities 259,296 338,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,507 and $8,057, respectively) 167,613 156,535 Inventories 115,270 128,198 Derivative asset 834 13,036 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,102 103,404 Total current assets 967,658 1,418,956 Property, plant and equipment, net 196,124 205,744 Long-term marketable securities 148,086 111,338 Long-term deferred tax assets 1,231 571 Goodwill 679,691 784,339 Intangible assets, net 253,475 294,301 Other assets 77,030 70,471 Total assets $ 2,323,295 $ 2,885,720 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 39,115 $ 35,796 Deferred revenue 33,268 34,614 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs 9,351 10,223 Accrued compensation and benefits 31,229 33,911 Accrued customer deposits 20,954 17,707 Accrued income taxes payable 11,705 7,378 Short-term operating lease liability 10,739 9,499 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,213 61,800 Total current liabilities 202,574 210,928 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 58,080 67,301 Long-term operating lease liabilities 60,654 60,436 Other long-term liabilities 11,589 12,555 Total liabilities 332,897 351,220 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 63,941,421 shares issued and 50,395,071 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024, 71,294,247 shares issued and 57,832,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 639 713 Additional paid-in capital 758,269 1,156,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,895) (62,426) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,546,350 shares at June 30, 2024 and 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2023 (205,438) (200,956) Retained earnings 1,481,823 1,641,009 Total stockholders’ equity 1,990,398 2,534,500 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,323,295 $ 2,885,720

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (159,186) $ (17,632) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 66,899 63,443 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 115,975 — Non-cash write-offs of assets 10,745 — Stock-based compensation 12,622 10,091 Contingent consideration adjustment — (18,549) Amortization and accretion on marketable securities (4,706) (6,942) Deferred income taxes (12,478) (25,149) Purchase accounting impact on inventory — 8,737 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment 297 37 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,923) 29,028 Inventories 11,433 (4,104) Accounts payable 2,831 (13,193) Deferred revenue (1,635) 2,496 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs (1,080) 1,412 Accrued compensation and tax withholdings (2,825) (15,830) Accrued restructuring costs 1,125 311 Other assets and liabilities 7,484 (36,578) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,578 (22,422) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (25,339) (29,218) Purchases of marketable securities (378,275) (236,194) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 431,544 951,504 Net investment hedge settlement 1,476 29,313 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (386,508) Net cash provided by investing activities 29,406 328,897 Cash flows from financing activities Payments of finance leases (584) (181) Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards — (4,924) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 1,678 — Share repurchases (412,755) (672,116) Net cash used in financing activities (411,661) (677,221) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8,495 65,610 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (337,182) (305,136) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 684,045 1,041,296 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 346,863 $ 736,160 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes, net 6,710 41,064 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,203 2,437 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 336,543 $ 678,910 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,771 4,650 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets 7,549 485 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidatedstatementsof cash flows $ 346,863 $ 684,045

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 per diluted per diluted per diluted Amounts in thousands, except per share data $ share $ share $ share Net loss from continuing operations $ (6,582) $ (0.12) $ (136,880) $ (2.47) $ (2,463) $ (0.04) Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 6,316 0.12 6,373 0.11 4,656 0.07 Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — — — 2,956 0.05 Amortization of other intangible assets 6,621 0.13 6,654 0.12 7,522 0.12 Transformation costs (1) 4,255 0.08 4,446 0.08 21 0.00 Restructuring and restructuring related charges 2,064 0.04 7,344 0.13 812 0.01 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 115,975 2.09 — — Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments — — — — (1,404) (0.02) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2) 74 0.00 426 0.01 219 0.00 Tax adjustments (3) (9) (0.00) 1,659 0.03 (31) (0.00) Tax effect of adjustments (4,000) (0.09) (3,200) (0.06) (3,947) (0.06) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 8,739 $ 0.16 $ 2,797 $ 0.05 $ 8,341 $ 0.13 Stock based compensation, pre-tax 3,818 0.07 5,602 0.10 3,995 0.06 Tax rate 15 % — 15 % — 15 % — Stock-based compensation, net of tax 3,245 0.07 4,762 0.09 3,396 0.05 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations $ 11,984 $ 0.23 $ 7,559 $ 0.14 $ 11,737 $ 0.18 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share — 52,963 — 55,440 — 63,432

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company’s business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 per diluted per diluted Amounts in thousands, except per share data $ share $ share Net loss from continuing operations $ (159,186) $ (2.90) $ (15,689) $ (0.23) Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 18,315 0.33 13,725 0.20 Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — 8,737 0.13 Amortization of other intangible assets 20,136 0.37 22,403 0.33 Transformation costs(1) 8,742 0.16 (34) (0.00) Restructuring and restructuring related charges 10,528 0.19 3,773 0.06 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 115,975 2.11 — — Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments — — (18,549) (0.27) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2) 4,821 0.09 12,075 0.18 Indemnification asset release — — (19) (0.00) Tax adjustments (3) 3,508 0.06 (1,411) (0.02) Tax effect of adjustments (9,888) (0.18) (11,881) (0.17) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 12,951 $ 0.24 $ 13,130 $ 0.19 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax 12,622 0.23 10,091 0.15 Tax rate 15 % — 15 % — Stock-based compensation, net of tax 10,729 $ 0.20 8,577 $ 0.13 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations $ 23,680 $ 0.43 $ 21,707 $ 0.32 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share — 54,914 — 68,494

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 exclude the impact of recording valuation allowance adjustments against U.S. and foreign deferred tax assets in the amount of $2.4M and tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 exclude a $1.3M US GAAP tax benefit related to an incentive tax rate change in China.

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (6,582) $ (136,880) $ (1,470) $ (159,186) $ (17,632) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations — — 993 — (1,943) GAAP net loss from continuing operations (6,582) (136,880) (2,463) (159,186) (15,689) Adjustments: Less: Interest income, net (8,004) (9,565) (11,347) (27,650) (32,406) Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (450) (260) (1,207) (900) (9,107) Add: Depreciation 9,749 9,321 9,126 28,446 27,315 Add: Amortization of completed technology 6,316 6,373 4,656 18,315 13,725 Add: Amortization of other intangible assets 6,621 6,654 7,522 20,136 22,403 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations $ 7,650 $ (124,357) $ 6,287 $ (120,839) $ 6,241

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations $ 7,650 $ (124,357) $ 6,287 $ (120,839) $ 6,241 Adjustments: Add: Stock-based compensation 3,818 5,602 3,995 12,622 10,091 Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — 2,956 — 8,737 Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges 2,064 7,344 812 10,528 3,773 Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1) 74 426 219 4,821 12,075 Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 115,975 — 115,975 — Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments — — (1,404) — (18,549) Less: Transformation costs(2) 4,255 4,446 21 8,742 (34) Less: Indemnification asset release — — — — (19) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations $ 17,861 $ 9,436 $ 12,886 $ 31,849 $ 22,315

(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 69,056 40.0 % $ 63,385 39.8 % $ 68,005 41.0 % Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 6,316 3.7 % 6,373 4.0 % 4,656 2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — — — 2,956 1.8 % Transformation costs(1) 2,656 1.5 % 710 0.4 % — — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 78,028 45.2 % $ 70,468 44.3 % $ 75,617 45.6 %

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 193,953 39.9 % $ 195,106 39.6 % Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 18,315 3.8 % 13,725 2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — 8,737 1.8 % Transformation costs(1) 3,365 0.7 % — — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 215,633 44.3 % $ 217,568 44.2 %

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

Sample Management Solutions Multiomics Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 36,279 45.0 % $ 32,943 44.4 % $ 34,930 46.4 % $ 29,199 45.9 % $ 27,721 44.6 % $ 28,294 44.3 % Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 1,010 1.3 % 1,027 1.4 % 744 1.0 % 1,038 1.6 % 1,040 1.7 % 1,220 1.9 % Transformation costs(1) (127) (0.2) % 359 0.5 % — — — — — — — — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 37,162 46.1 % $ 34,329 46.3 % $ 35,674 47.4 % $ 30,237 47.5 % $ 28,761 46.2 % $ 29,514 46.2 %

B Medical Systems Segment Total Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 3,578 12.5 % $ 2,721 11.9 % $ 4,781 17.9 % $ 69,056 40.0 % $ 63,385 39.8 % $ 68,005 41.0 % Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 4,268 15.0 % 4,306 18.9 % 2,692 10.1 % 6,316 3.7 % 6,373 4.0 % 4,656 2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — — — 2,956 11.0 % — — — — 2,956 1.8 % Transformation costs(1) 2,783 9.8 % 351 1.5 % — — 2,656 1.5 % 710 0.4 % — — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 10,629 37.3 % $ 7,378 32.4 % $ 10,429 39.0 % $ 78,028 45.2 % $ 70,468 44.3 % $ 75,617 45.6 %

Sample Management Solutions Multiomics Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 102,494 43.8 % $ 94,509 42.6 % $ 85,391 45.3 % $ 83,013 44.4 % Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 2,853 1.2 % 2,106 0.9 % 3,117 1.7 % 3,661 2.0 % Transformation costs(1) 231 0.1 % — — — — — — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 105,578 45.2 % $ 96,615 43.6 % $ 88,508 46.9 % $ 86,674 46.3 %

B Medical Systems Segment Total Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 6,068 9.5 % $ 17,584 21.0 % $ 193,953 39.9 % $ 195,106 39.6 % Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 12,345 19.3 % 7,957 9.5 % 18,315 3.8 % 13,724 2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired — — 8,737 10.4 % — — 8,737 1.8 % Transformation costs(1) 3,134 4.9 % — — 3,365 0.7 % — — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 21,547 33.7 % $ 34,278 41.0 % $ 215,633 44.3 % $ 217,567 44.2 %

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

Sample Management Solutions Multiomics B Medical Systems Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 GAAP operating (loss) profit $ 2,469 $ (3,005) $ 70 $ (1,768) $ (4,006) $ (4,632) $ (5,142) $ (5,810) $ (4,129) Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 1,010 1,027 744 1,038 1,040 1,220 4,268 4,306 2,692 Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — — — — — — — 2,956 Amortization of other intangible assets 51 52 (1) — — — — — 1 Transformation costs(1) (127) 359 — — — — 2,783 351 — Other adjustment 1 — — — — — — — — Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit $ 3,404 $ (1,567) $ 813 $ (730) $ (2,966) $ (3,412) $ 1,908 $ (1,153) $ 1,520

Total Segments Corporate Total Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (4,441) $ (12,821) $ (8,691) $ (10,313) $ (134,134) $ (7,145) $ (14,754) $ (146,955) $ (15,836) Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 6,316 6,373 4,656 — — — 6,316 6,373 4,656 Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — 2,956 — — — — — 2,956 Amortization of other intangible assets 51 52 — 6,570 6,602 7,522 6,621 6,654 7,522 Transformation costs(1) 2,656 710 — 1,599 3,736 21 4,255 4,446 21 Restructuring charges — — — 2,064 7,344 812 2,064 7,344 812 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — — — 115,975 — — 115,975 — Contingent consideration adjustment — — — — — (1,404) — — (1,404) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2) — — — 74 426 219 74 426 219 Other adjustment — — — (1) — (2) (1) — (2) Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit $ 4,582 $ (5,686) $ (1,079) $ (7) $ (51) $ 23 $ 4,575 $ (5,737) $ (1,056)

Sample Management Solutions Multiomics B Medical Systems Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (2,259) $ (10,627) $ (10,264) $ (14,150) $ (19,133) $ (13,604) Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 2,853 2,106 3,117 3,661 12,345 7,957 Purchase accounting impact on inventory — — — — — 8,737 Amortization of other intangibles 154 259 — — — 1,366 Transformation costs(1) 231 — — — 3,134 — Other adjustment 2 1 — 2 — — Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit $ 981 $ (8,261) $ (7,147) $ (10,487) $ (3,654) $ 4,456

Total Segments Corporate Total Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (31,656) $ (38,381) $ (156,730) $ (18,117) $ (188,386) $ (56,498) Adjustments: Amortization of completed technology 18,315 13,724 — 1 18,315 13,725 Purchase accounting impact on inventory — 8,737 — — — 8,737 Amortization of other intangibles 154 1,625 19,982 20,778 20,136 22,403 Transformation costs(1) 3,365 — 5,377 (34) 8,742 (34) Restructuring and restructuring related charges — — 10,528 3,773 10,528 3,773 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 115,975 — 115,975 — Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments — — — (18,549) — (18,549) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2) — — 4,821 12,075 4,821 12,075 Other adjustment 2 3 (1) (3) 1 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss $ (9,820) $ (14,292) $ (48) $ (76) $ (9,868) $ (14,368)

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company’s operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company’s operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company’s 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

Sample Management Solutions Multiomics B Medical Systems Azenta Total Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 81 $ 75 7 % $ 64 $ 64 (0) % $ 29 $ 27 7 % $ 173 $ 166 4 % Acquisitions/ divestitures — — — — — — — — — — — — Currency exchange rates (0) — 0 % (1) — 1 % (0) — 1 % (1) — 1 % Organic revenue $ 81 $ 75 7 % $ 64 $ 64 1 % $ 29 $ 27 8 % $ 174 $ 166 5 %

Sample Management Solutions Multiomics B Medical Systems Azenta Total Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 234 $ 222 5 % $ 189 $ 187 1 % $ 64 $ 84 (24) % $ 486 $ 493 (1) % Acquisitions/ divestitures 1 — (1) % — — — — — — 1 — (0) % Currency exchange rates 2 — (1) % (1) — 1 % 1 — (1) % 1 — (0) % Organic revenue $ 231 $ 222 4 % $ 190 $ 187 1 % $ 63 $ 84 (24) % $ 484 $ 493 (2) %

