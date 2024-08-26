SUBSCRIBE
Avalyn Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Lead Program AP01, Inhaled Pirfenidone, for the Treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2024

August 26, 2024 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple upcoming presentations at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2024. The congress will be held September 7-11, 2024, in Vienna, Austria.

Avalyn’s poster presentations at the ERS International Congress 2024 will include the trial design of a Phase 2b MIST study for AP01 (inhaled pirfenidone) for the treatment of progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), and post-hoc analyses from the ATLAS trial evaluating AP01 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Avalyn’s abstracts for the conference are available on the ERS International Congress 2024 online program. The Company’s schedule is outlined below:

ERS International Congress 2024 Poster Presentations Details:

Title: Inhalation Innovation: Phase 2b Study Design on Inhaled Pirfenidone in the Treatment of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis
Authors: Martin Kolb, Colin Reisner, Deepthi Nair, Felix Woodhead, Howard Lazarus, Craig Conoscenti
Session: PS-28, Poster #: PA690
Date and Time: September 8, 2024, between 8:00 am - 9:30 am CEST

Title: Cough adverse events and FVC decline in the ATLAS study of Inhaled Pirfenidone (AP01) in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Authors: Nazia Chaudhuri, Barnaby Hirons, Felix Woodhead, Allison Trucillo, Hao Bao, Deepthi Nair, Colin Reisner, Andrey Pavlov, Craig Conoscenti, Howard Lazarus, Surinder Birring
Session: PS-27, Poster #: PA685
Date and Time: September 8, 2024, between 8:00 am - 9:30 am CEST

Title: Correlation of Early Cough with Disease Activity measured by High-resolution CT in ATLAS: a Phase 1b Study of Inhaled Pirfenidone in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Authors: Grace Kim, Jonathan Goldin, Felix Woodhead, Deepthi Nair, Howard Lazarus, Craig Conoscenti
Session: PS-28, Poster #: PA691
Date and Time: September 8, 2024, between 8:00 am - 9:30 am CEST

Title: Association between Functional Improvement and Structural Changes in Quantitative High-resolution CT in ATLAS: a Phase 1b Study of Inhaled Pirfenidone in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Authors: Grace Kim, Jonathan Goldin, Deepthi Nair, Felix Woodhead, Craig Conoscenti, Howard Lazarus
Session: PS-28, Poster #: PA692
Date and Time: September 8, 2024, between 8:00 am - 9:30 am CEST

About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alex Straus
THRUST Strategic Communications
alex@thrustsc.com

