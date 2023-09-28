SUBSCRIBE
Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming October 2023 Conferences

September 28, 2023 | 
BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in October.

Goldman Sachs Alzheimer’s Disease Day
Format: Panel Presentation
Date and Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. ET- 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Goldman Sachs Conference Center, New York City

JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit
Format: Investor Meetings
Investors interested in meeting with Athira management during the JonesTrading Conference, please reach out to your JonesTrading representative or contact Julie Rathbun at julie.rathbun@athira.com.
Dates: October 9-11
Location: Eden Roc, Miami

Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET
Location: Jefferies Conference Center, New York City

Live webcasts of the panel and presentations can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological disease by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the neurotrophic HGF system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


