Athira Pharma to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in a panel presentation at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place from September 26-28, 2023 in New York City. Details are as follows:

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Panel Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10:30 am – 11:00 am ET

Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel

A live webcast of the panel presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor . An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological disease by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on X , formerly known as Twitter , and Instagram .

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Athira Pharma

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219



