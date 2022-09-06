SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences in September 2022

September 6, 2022 | 
Astria Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Company will be presenting at two upcoming investment conferences.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will be presenting at two upcoming investment conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference: Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Astria will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215. An on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed beginning at 7:00am ET on Monday, September 12, at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/aef48288-dfa2-462a-b6ec-9b593a73d637.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference: On September 29, Dr. Milne will present during a fireside chat at 1:30pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg8/atxs/2450816.

Archived replays of the presentations will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Astria Contacts:

Investor relations:
Andrea Matthews
investors@astriatx.com

Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
media@astriatx.com

