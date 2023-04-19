Astria Therapeutics Names Andrea Matthews Chief Business Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, announced today that it has promoted Andrea Matthews to Chief Business Officer. Ms. Matthews brings 20 years of business experience to the role and has been with the company for close to nine years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

“Andrea has made important contributions to significant inflection points over her years at the company,” said Jill C. Milne, Chief Executive Officer at Astria. “We are thrilled that her expanded role will enable the company to prioritize our strategic growth and help us meet our goals of building our pipeline and continuing the development of our lead program, STAR-0215.”

“Our patients-first mission is a critical part of our vision for Astria now and in the future,” said Ms. Matthews. “I am looking forward to building upon the work we have done with STAR-0215 with a team devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families.”

Ms. Matthews will be responsible for leading the company’s Corporate Strategy, Business Development, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Patient Advocacy functions. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Astria, since October 2020. Previously, she served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs since 2017, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs since 2015, and Senior Director, Operations and Corporate Development since 2014. Prior to joining Astria, Ms. Matthews served as Vice President, Operations and Alliance Management/Commercial Operations at Selventa (formerly Genstruct) from 2010 and Director, Alliance Management from 2009. From 2003 to 2009, Ms. Matthews held a series of roles with increasing responsibility at Genstruct. Ms. Matthews holds an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and a B.A. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Boston University.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our goals of building our pipeline, continuing the development of STAR-0215, and bringing life-changing therapies to patients with rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goals,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, future financial performance, results of pre-clinical and clinical results of the Company’s product candidates and other future conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks and uncertainties: changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic; risks inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as: adverse results in our drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities, the risk that the results of pre-clinical studies may not be replicated in clinical studies, that the preliminary results from the Phase 1a trial may not be indicative of the final results, that the results of early stage clinical studies, such as the preliminary results from the Phase 1a trial, may not be replicated in later stage clinical studies, including the ALPHA-STAR trial, the risk that we may not be able to enroll sufficient patients in our clinical trials on a timely basis, and the risk that any of our clinical trials may not commence, continue or be completed on time, or at all; decisions made by, and feedback received from, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities on our regulatory and clinical trial submissions and other feedback from potential clinical trial sites, including investigational review boards at such sites, and other review bodies with respect to STAR-0215 and any other future development candidates; our ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of drug substance and drug product for STAR-0215 and any other future product candidates on a cost-effective and timely basis, and to develop dosages and formulation for STAR-0215 and any other future product candidates that are patient-friendly and competitive; our ability to develop biomarker and other assays, along with the testing protocols therefore; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property rights for STAR-0215 and any other future product candidates; our potential dependence on collaboration partners; competition with respect to STAR-0215 or any of our other future product candidates; the risk that survey results and market research may not be accurate predictors of the commercial landscape for HAE, the ability of STAR-0215 to compete in HAE and the anticipated position and attributes of STAR-0215 in HAE based on its clinical data to date, pre-clinical profile, pharmacokinetic modeling, market research and other data; our ability to manage our cash usage and the possibility of unexpected cash expenditures; our ability to obtain necessary financing to conduct our planned activities and to manage unplanned cash requirements; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to recognize the benefits of any additional acquisitions, licenses or similar transactions; and general economic and market conditions; as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company may not actually achieve the forecasts or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and investors and potential investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Neither the Company, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005202/en/