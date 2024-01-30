Astria Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Offering

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (“Astria Therapeutics,” “Astria,” the “Company,” “our,” or “us”) (Nasdaq: ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 10,340,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold at a price of $12.09. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

All of the securities are being offered by Astria. The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The financing was led by RA Capital Management, with participation from Perceptive Advisors, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, TCGX, Driehaus Capital Management and Adage Capital Partners L.P., in addition to other existing shareholders.

Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-276057), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 29, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained for free by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. STAR-0310 is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

