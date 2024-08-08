Assertio Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter Total Net Product Sales of $30.7 Million

Rolvedon Growth Continues, with $15.1 million in Net Product Sales

$7.4 Million in Cash Flow from Operations, Cash and Short-Term Investments Increases to $88.4 Million

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“In my first two months at Assertio, I have been excited to work closely with the team, meet our growing list of oncology clinic customers and focus on how best to maximize our results going forward. The second quarter’s performance illustrates how we continue to diligently execute the three pillars of Assertio’s business plan: driving the financial performance of Assertio’s key assets, including our lead asset Rolvedon, generating cash flow and identifying new assets to create further value for our stockholders,” said Brendan O’Grady, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer on May 29, 2024.

“Rolvedon has been well received by physicians and continues to increase its share of the oncology G-CSF market, generating its sixth consecutive quarter of demand growth since launch. As a potential opportunity for further differentiation, we have also completed enrollment of Rolvedon’s same-day dosing trial and expect to present the initial data at a medical conference later this year. Combined with the rest of our platform and pipeline of prospective business development opportunities, I am excited about the potential for Assertio.”

Financial Highlights (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net Product Sales (GAAP) $ 30.7 $ 31.9 $ 40.1 $ 62.6 $ 81.9 Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (3.7 ) $ (4.5 ) $ 8.5 $ (8.2 ) $ 5.0 (Loss) Income Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 5.0 $ 7.4 $ 24.8 $ 12.4 $ 50.4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.06 $ 0.48

Second quarter results included the following highlights (our discussion below focuses on a comparison of second quarter 2024 to first quarter 2024 given the acquisition of Spectrum and the generic competition of Indocin introduced in the third quarter 2023):

Rolvedon net product sales increased to $15.1 million in the second quarter from $14.5 million in the first quarter, driven by continued volume growth, partially offset by lower net pricing.

Indocin net product sales in the second quarter were $6.9 million, decreased from $8.7 million in the first quarter, due to the previously announced generic competition affecting both volume and pricing.

Gross margin 2 in the second quarter was 71% compared to 65% in the first quarter. Excluding Rolvedon purchase accounting inventory step-up amortization, gross margin decreased to 73% in the second quarter from 78% in the first quarter, primarily due to an increase in inventory write downs in late life-cycle stage products and a change in product mix.

in the second quarter was 71% compared to 65% in the first quarter. Excluding Rolvedon purchase accounting inventory step-up amortization, gross margin decreased to 73% in the second quarter from 78% in the first quarter, primarily due to an increase in inventory write downs in late life-cycle stage products and a change in product mix. SG&A expense in the second quarter was $18.4 million, slightly decreased from $18.5 million in the first quarter. Second quarter SG&A expense benefited from a $1.9 million gain on the settlement of insurance reimbursement claims, which was offset by higher legal and general operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was $5.0 million in the second quarter, decreased from $7.4 million in the first quarter, primarily due to the impact of lower net product sales and an increase in inventory write down expense.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Assertio generated approximately $7.4 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter, compared to approximately $7.5 million in the first quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $88.4 million from $80.7 million at March 31, 2024.

Debt at June 30, 2024 was $40.0 million, comprised of the Company’s 6.5% convertible notes, with no maturities until September 2027.

2024 Full Year Financial Guidance

Assertio reiterated its 2024 operating guidance as announced on March 11, 2024:

Net Product Sales (GAAP) $110.0 Million to $125.0 Million Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)3 $20.0 Million to $30.0 Million

1 Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the schedules attached.

2 Gross margin represents the ratio of net product sales less cost of sales to net product sales.

3 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for information about reconciling our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to Net (Loss) Income.

About Assertio

Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients. We have built our commercial portfolio through acquisition or licensing of approved products. Our commercial capabilities include marketing through both a sales force and a non-personal promotion model, market access through payor contracting, and trade and distribution. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this communication include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made or as of the dates indicated in the statements and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, as there can be no assurance that the events or circumstances reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including such as “anticipate,” “approximate”, “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” or the negative of these words and phrases, other variations of these words and phrases or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements, including: Assertio’s ability to grow sales of Rolvedon and the commercial success and market acceptance of Rolvedon and Assertio’s other products; Assertio’s ability to successfully develop and execute its sales, marketing and promotion strategies using its sales force and non-personal promotion model capabilities; the impact on sales and profits from the entry and sales of generics of Assertio’s products and/or other products competitive with any of Assertio’s products (including indomethacin suppositories compounded by hospitals and other institutions including a 503B compounder which we believe to be violation of certain provisions of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act); the timing and impact of additional generic approvals and uncertainty around the recent approvals and launches of generic Indocin products (which are not patent protected and now face generic competition as a result of the August 2023 approval and launch of generic indomethacin suppositories and January 2024 approval and subsequent launch of a generic indomethacin oral suspension product); risks that any new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize estimated cost savings, value of certain tax assets, synergies and growth, or that such benefits may take longer and/or cost more to realize than expected; expected industry trends, including pricing pressures and managed healthcare practices; Assertio’s ability to attract and retain executive leadership and key employees; the ability of Assertio’s third-party manufacturers to manufacture adequate quantities of commercially salable inventory and active pharmaceutical ingredients for each of Assertio’s products on commercially reasonable terms and in compliance with their contractual obligations to Assertio, and Assertio’s ability to maintain its supply chain which relies on single-source suppliers; the outcome of, and Assertio’s intentions with respect to, any litigation or government investigations, including pending and potential future shareholder litigation relating to the Spectrum Merger and/or the recent approval and launch of generic indomethacin suppositories, antitrust litigation, opioid-related government investigations and opioid-related litigation, the recently unsealed qui tam litigation, as well as Spectrum’s legacy shareholder and other litigation and, and other disputes and litigation, and the costs and expenses associated therewith; Assertio’s financial cost and outcomes of clinical trials, including the extent to which data from the Rolvedon same-day dosing trial may support ongoing commercialization efforts; Assertio’s compliance with legal and regulatory requirements related to the development or promotion of its products; variations in revenues obtained from commercialization agreements and the accounting treatment with respect thereto; Assertio’s common stock maintaining compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum closing bid requirement of at least $1.00 per share, particularly in light of Assertio’s stock trading below or only slight above $1.00 per share recently; and Assertio’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its products and operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements, see the risks described in Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties may be exacerbated by public health emergencies and general macroeconomic conditions. Assertio does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, the Company has included information about non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per share as useful operating metrics. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and the Company’s management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

This release also includes estimated full-year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA information, which the Company believes enables investors to better understand the anticipated performance of the business, but should be considered a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. No reconciliation of estimated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to estimated net income is provided in this release because some of the information necessary for estimated net income such as income taxes, fair value change in contingent consideration, and stock-based compensation is not yet ascertainable or accessible and the Company is unable to quantify these amounts that would be required to be included in estimated net income without unreasonable efforts.

Specified Items

Non-GAAP measures presented within this release exclude specified items. The Company considers specified items to be significant income/expense items not indicative of current operations. Specified items may include adjustments to interest expense and interest income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, sales reserves adjustments for products the Company is no longer selling, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration or derivative liability, restructuring charges, amortization of fair value inventory step-up as a result of purchase accounting, transaction-related costs, gains, losses or impairments from adjustments to long-lived assets and assets not part of current operations, changes in valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, and gains or losses resulting from debt refinancing or extinguishment.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 30,695 $ 31,862 $ 40,083 $ 62,557 $ 81,852 Royalties and milestones 431 586 723 1,017 1,420 Other revenue — — 185 — 185 Total revenues 31,126 32,448 40,991 63,574 83,457 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 8,889 11,177 4,772 20,066 10,239 Research and development expenses 798 733 503 1,531 503 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,385 18,524 16,771 36,909 33,675 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 241 — 9,408 Amortization of intangible assets 6,671 5,631 6,284 12,302 12,568 Restructuring charges — 720 — 720 — Total costs and expenses 34,743 36,785 28,571 71,528 66,393 (Loss) income from operations (3,617 ) (4,337 ) 12,420 (7,954 ) 17,064 Other income (expense): Debt-related expenses — — — — (9,918 ) Interest expense (758 ) (757 ) (751 ) (1,515 ) (1,873 ) Interest income 842 712 650 1,554 1,109 Other gain 8 4 11 12 354 Total other income (expense) 92 (41 ) (90 ) 51 (10,328 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (3,525 ) (4,378 ) 12,330 (7,903 ) 6,736 Income tax expense (149 ) (132 ) (3,860 ) (281 ) (1,750 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,674 ) $ (4,510 ) $ 8,470 $ (8,184 ) $ 4,986 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 Shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share 95,240 94,980 56,142 95,110 53,588 Shares used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share 95,240 94,980 70,144 95,110 58,010

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,735 $ 73,441 Short-term investments 43,644 — Accounts receivable, net 39,913 47,663 Inventories, net 39,080 37,686 Prepaid and other current assets 10,480 12,272 Total current assets 177,852 171,062 Property and equipment, net 664 770 Intangible assets, net 99,030 111,332 Other long-term assets 1,897 3,255 Total assets $ 279,443 $ 286,419 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,271 $ 13,439 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 58,424 58,137 Accrued liabilities 15,124 18,213 Contingent consideration, current portion 2,700 2,700 Other current liabilities 665 954 Total current liabilities 92,184 93,443 Long-term debt 38,729 38,514 Other long-term liabilities 16,377 16,459 Total liabilities 147,290 148,416 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 95,333,214 and 94,668,523 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 791,871 789,537 Accumulated deficit (659,727 ) (651,543 ) Total shareholders’ equity 132,153 138,003 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 279,443 $ 286,419

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (8,184 ) $ 4,986 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,407 12,964 Amortization of debt issuance costs and Royalty Rights 215 248 Accretion of interest income from short-term investments (338 ) — Recurring fair value measurements of assets and liabilities 15 9,408 Debt-related expenses — 9,918 Provisions for inventory and other assets 3,877 1,390 Stock-based compensation 2,615 4,651 Deferred income taxes — (1,385 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,750 3,749 Inventories (5,271 ) (6,511 ) Prepaid and other assets 3,150 4,289 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (1,627 ) 4,906 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 286 (6,569 ) Interest payable — (726 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,895 41,318 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment — (528 ) Purchase of Sympazan — (280 ) Purchases of short-term investments (43,320 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (43,320 ) (808 ) Financing Activities Payments in connection with 2027 Convertible Notes — (10,500 ) Payment of direct transaction costs related to convertible debt inducement — (1,119 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (15,408 ) Payment of Royalty Rights — (459 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 157 Payments related to the vesting and settlement of equity awards, net (281 ) (7,947 ) Net cash used in financing activities (281 ) (35,276 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,706 ) 5,234 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 73,441 64,941 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,735 $ 70,175 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Net cash paid for income taxes $ 1,384 $ 2,295 Cash paid for interest $ 1,300 $ 2,351

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Financial Statement

Classification GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (3,674 ) $ (4,510 ) $ 8,470 $ (8,184 ) $ 4,986 Interest expense 758 757 751 1,515 1,873 Interest expense Income tax expense 149 132 3,860 281 1,750 Income tax expense Depreciation expense 40 65 195 105 396 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangible assets 6,671 5,631 6,284 12,302 12,568 Amortization of intangible assets EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 3,944 $ 2,075 $ 19,560 $ 6,019 $ 21,573 Adjustments: Legacy product reserves — — (185 ) — (185 ) Other revenue Stock-based compensation 1,408 1,207 2,205 2,615 4,651 Selling, general and administrative expenses Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1) — — 241 — 9,408 Change in fair value of contingent consideration Debt-related expenses (2) — — — — 9,918 Debt-related expenses Transaction-related expenses (3) — — 3,448 — 5,803 Selling, general and administrative expenses Restructuring costs(4) — 720 — 720 — Restructuring charges Other (5) (366 ) 3,377 (495 ) 3,010 (790 ) Multiple Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 4,986 $ 7,379 $ 24,774 $ 12,364 $ 50,378

(1) The fair value of the contingent consideration is remeasured each reporting period, with changes in the fair value resulting from changes in the underlying inputs being recognized as a benefit or expense in operating expenses until the contingent consideration arrangement is settled. (2) Debt-related expenses consist of an induced conversion expense of approximately $8.8 million and direct transaction costs of approximately $1.1 million incurred as a result of the privately negotiated exchange of $30.0 million principal amount of the Company’s 6.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in the first quarter of 2023. (3) Represents transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Spectrum, which closed effective July 31, 2023. (4) Restructuring costs represent non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s announced restructuring plans. (5) Other for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and the three months ended March 31, 2024, represents the following adjustments (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Financial Statement

Classification Amortization of inventory step-up $ 476 $ 4,089 $ 155 $ 4,564 $ 319 Cost of sales Interest income (842 ) (712 ) (650 ) (1,554 ) (1,109 ) Interest income Total Other $ (366 ) $ 3,377 $ (495 ) $ 3,010 $ (790 )

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME and NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE TO

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS and ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Net (loss) income (GAAP)(2) $ (3,674 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (4,510 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 8,470 $ 0.13 Add: Convertible debt interest expense and other income statement impacts, net of tax(2) — — 563 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets $ 6,671 $ 5,631 6,284 Legacy products revenue reserves — — (185 ) Stock-based compensation 1,408 1,207 2,205 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 241 Contingent consideration cash payable (3) — — (5,615 ) Transaction-related expenses — — 3,448 Restructuring costs — 720 — Other (366 ) 3,377 (495 ) Income tax benefit expense, as adjusted (4) (1,928 ) (2,734 ) (1,471 ) Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 2,111 $ 0.02 $ 3,691 $ 0.04 $ 13,445 $ 0.19 Diluted shares used in calculation (GAAP)(2) 95,240 94,980 70,144 Add: Dilutive effect of stock-based awards and equivalents(2) 394 271 — Add: Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Notes(2) — — — Diluted shares used in calculation (Non-GAAP)(2) 95,634 95,251 70,144

(1) Certain adjustments included here are the same as those reflected in the Company’s reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and therefore should be read in conjunction with that reconciliation and respective footnotes. (2) The Company uses the if-converted method with respect to its convertible debt to compute GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when the effect is dilutive. Under the if-converted method, the Company assumes the 2027 Convertible Notes were converted at the beginning of each period presented and outstanding. As a result, interest expense, net of tax, and any other income statement impact associated with the 2027 Convertible Notes, net of tax, is added back to net income used in the diluted earnings per share calculation. For both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the Company’s potentially dilutive convertible debt under the if-converted method and stock-based awards under the treasury-stock method were not included in the computation of GAAP net loss and diluted net loss per share, and the potentially dilutive convertible debt under the if-converted method were not included in non-GAAP adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, because to do so would be anti-dilutive. However, the potentially dilutive stock-based awards under the treasury-stock method were included in the computation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share because the effect was dilutive. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s potentially dilutive convertible debt under the if-converted method and stock-based awards under the treasury-stock method were included in the computation of GAAP net income and diluted net income per share, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share because the effect was dilutive. (3) Represents the accrued cash payable, if any, of the INDOCIN contingent consideration for the respective period based on 20% royalty for annual INDOCIN net sales over $20.0 million. (4) Represents the Company’s income tax expense adjustment from the tax effect of pre-tax adjustments excluded from adjusted earnings. The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments excluded from adjusted earnings is computed at the blended federal and state statutory rate of 25%.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME and NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE TO

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS and ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Diluted EPS (2) Amount Diluted EPS (2) Net loss (GAAP)(2) $ (8,184 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 4,986 $ 0.09 Add: Convertible debt interest expense and other income statement impacts, net of tax(2) — 1,405 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 12,302 12,568 Legacy products revenue reserves — (185 ) Stock-based compensation 2,615 4,651 Debt-related expenses, net — 9,639 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 9,408 Contingent consideration cash payable(3) — (7,684 ) Transaction-related expenses — 5,803 Restructuring costs 720 — Other 3,010 (790 ) Income tax benefit expense, as adjusted(4) (4,662 ) (5,943 ) Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) 5,801 $ 0.06 33,858 $ 0.48 Diluted shares used in calculation (GAAP)(2) 95,110 58,010 Add: Dilutive effect of stock-based awards and equivalents(2) 307 — Add: Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Notes(2) — 12,116 Diluted shares used in calculation (Non-GAAP)(2) 95,417 70,126