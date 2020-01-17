What’s Wrong With Your Job Hunt? Diagnosing an Unproductive Search

Why can’t you land a job? If you’ve been searching for a few months, you may be asking yourself that question. First, be aware that the average job search takes about five months, so a multi-month quest isn’t unusual. But if you’re getting minimal response to your communications with employers, it may be time to identify flaws in your search process. Are you guilty of any of the following?

Failing to be invited for interviews might mean…

Most of your job search time is spent applying online – Your job search should, of course, include applying for jobs online, such as responding to job postings here on BioSpace. Another effective job search technique is networking. A large portion of jobs are never advertised, so the only way to learn of them is to be in contact with organizational insiders. Remember that informational interviews are a subset of networking.

Your job search is not targeted – Instead of applying randomly to jobs online, plan your job search so you are targeting 25-40 employers that you would love to work for and that you have determined – via research – to be excellent fits for your skills and experience. Once you have identified your target organizations, you can deploy your network to make inroads at these firms. Learn more about targeting your search.

You are applying for jobs you’re not qualified for or for which you are a weak fit – While candidates don’t necessarily have to meet every job requirement, it’s usually a wasted effort to apply for jobs for which you are lacking significant qualifications.

Your marketing materials make a poor impression – The list of factors that could be off-base in your resume and cover letter is long and highly subjective. Common issues include faulty writing mechanics (typos, incorrect grammar), the appearance of job-hopping, employment gaps, listing duties and responsibilities instead of accomplishments and results, eschewing use of active language, neglecting to customize the resume (and especially cover letter) to the employer, and failing to include a cover letter. You’ll find a nearly endless amount of resume advice online, including here on BioSpace, but if you lack confidence in your ability to create stellar materials, consider investing in professional resume writing services.

You didn’t follow submission instructions: Most employers indicate how they want to receive applications – including their preferred file format and mode of submission (options include email, via job board posting, submitted to employer’s career site). Be sure you follow directions.

The employer researched you on social media and didn’t like what was found – Keep your social media profiles free of controversy. Avoid nudity, profanity and depictions of debauchery, as well as political and religious views. Put yourself in full professional candidate mode in prepping your profiles for your search and present yourself as a serious-but-enthusiastic contributor who will not embarrass your next employer. Learn more about your online presence.

Failing to land offers after interviewing might mean …

Your interview performance is weak – As with resumes and cover letters, a candidate’s interview performance encompasses many subjectively viewed components, such as inappropriate attire or poor grooming; nonverbal issues, such as weak handshake or lack of eye contact; failure to truly answer the questions; failure to ask questions; lack of enthusiasm; low confidence level; lack of knowledge about the employer; or failure to understand the employer’s needs. Diagnose possible interview issues here.

You didn’t follow up – It’s common courtesy to send a thank-you after an interview. Failing to do so is usually not a dealbreaker, but follow-up is often a plus, especially for sales positions, where a demonstration of persistence pays off. You can also lose an offer by failing to execute a follow-up task you committed to in the interview, such as supplying references or writing samples. Learn more about follow-up.

Your references spoke poorly of you or did not talk to the prospective employer – Vet your references well to avoid surprises; your list should include only those who will speak enthusiastically on your behalf. Learn more about choosing references.

You asked for “too much” money. In an ideal world, talk of salary would not have come up before an offered was tendered to you, but it’s quite possible you were asked your salary requirements in the interview, and the employer found you too expensive. Learn the art of salary negotiation to avoid being eliminated before even receiving an offer.