Embryo-Like Model Could Advance Research in Early Human Development

Scientists have developed a way to create pre-embryo cells that mimic real human cells for the purpose of research.

In a study published in Nature, researchers from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, led by Dr. Nicolas Rivron, built embryonic structures derived from either stem cells reprogrammed from adult human cells or stem cells taken from previously established lines.

Called "iBlastoids," the alternative embryo-like structures are grown for up to 13 days in the lab, in consideration of the 14-day ethical guideline, for use in different types of studies on the behavior of human embryos. Rivron also noted that by day 13, the cells didn't mimic the characteristics of a 13-day-old embryo and were starting to break down.

It's important to note that the iBlastoids aren't embryos per se, but that they demonstrated the same characteristics well enough to conduct research. When explored more broadly, this would eliminate the need to find real ones, which are not only challenging to source but also difficult to manipulate in a lab environment.

iBlastoids also present a scalable, accurate, and ethical model to explore human implantation and development in the uterus. While they are technically not embryos and could bypass the 14-day rule, the scientists still honored the guideline, noting that during those 13 days, enough discovery could already be made regarding any genes, molecules, and mechanisms that would help scientists better interpret embryonic activity. Such findings could eventually lead to biomedical breakthroughs.

Earlier this year, two research teams also published papers on their respective creation of embryo-like structures for study purposes. One team used human pluripotent embryonic stem cells to study human embryogenesis and early pregnancy disorders in a dish. The other team reprogrammed three-dimensional models of skin cells to look into the effects of toxins and gene mutations on early embryo development.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Jose Polo, a scientist from Monash University in Australia who led the second group, clarified that there was absolutely no implantation being conducted in the course of their research and, thereby, no pregnancy has happened. The first group also stopped growing their structure after four days.

"iBlastoids only allow us to study the very early stages of human development in the lab, so we can't make a human in the lab. It is a model of the initial steps of development, and is very different from cloning, because in cloning you must use an egg. Here we don't use an egg, we use skin cells. It does not open any of those 'cloning' possibilities," said Dr. Polo in a separate statement.

"Infertility is caused by many problems at different stages. I hope iBlastoids will provide a great tool to study the problems without having to manipulate real embryos. We can also understand the reasons behind many congenital diseases," he added.