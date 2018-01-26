Valeant to Shave an Additional $200M From Its Mountain of Debt
LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE: VRX and TSX: VRX) ("Valeant" or the "Company") today announced it put in notice to pay down an additional $200 million of its senior secured term loans, using cash on hand.
When the debt is repaid next week, Valeant will have reduced its debt, in aggregate, by more than $6.7 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2016, and the Company's total long-term debt will be approximately $25.5 billion.
"We are able to further reduce our debt due to strong operational cash flow," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "Though we remain focused on reducing debt, we are also continuing to invest in our core businesses where we can both drive growth and make an impact on patients globally."
