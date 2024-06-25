SUBSCRIBE
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

NEWS
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was acquired by Bausch & Lomb in 2013.
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Ortho Dermatologics, Akcea Therapeutics and Merck
It looks to be a pretty busy week for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a number of target action dates for various drugs. Some were delayed, and some were already approved, but there are still a number on the schedule. Here’s a look.
September 28, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Gilead's $12B Bet Pays Off in Two Months After the
Business
With Phase II Win for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Gilead and Galapagos' Filgotinib Inches Toward Approval
Gilead Sciences and its partner Galapagos NV announced results from its Phase II TORTUGA clinical trial of filgotinib, a selective JAK1 inhibitor, in adults with moderately to severely active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
September 6, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Ortho Dermatologics, Tetraphase Pharma, Akcea and More
This week has several action dates by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a range of indications, including acne, intra-abdominal infections, and rare liver diseases. Here’s a look.
August 24, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Denis Linine/Shutterstock
Biotech Beach
Adamis Pharma Sells Epinephrine Injector Rights to Novartis
Adamis Pharmaceuticals is selling U.S. commercial rights to Symjepi, a competitor to Mylan’s EpiPen, to Novartis.
July 2, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
Sprout Relaunches Female Sex Drive Pill Addyi at Half the Price Charged Under Valeant
After failing to gain market share under the umbrella of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Addyi is getting a relaunch at half the price.
June 28, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
FDA Hits Valeant's Plaque Psoriasis Drug with a Complete Response Letter
Ortho Dermatologics, a division of Quebec-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for Duobrii for plaque psoriasis.
June 19, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
What Brent Saunders Thinks About a Possible Allerg
Business
Carl Icahn Building Stake in Allergan Amidst Management Criticism
After two of Allergan’s investors, Appaloosa Management and Senator Investment Group, wrote to the company’s board asking that Brent Saunders’ duties be split up, legendary investor Carl Icahn appears to be building a position in the company—again.
June 7, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Former Valeant and Philidor Executives Found Guilty in Kickback Scheme
A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals and a former Philidor Rx Services have been found guilty of using a kickback scheme to defraud the company.
May 23, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Valeant to Change its Name to Bausch Health Companies, Reports Loss in First Quarter
Valeant Pharmaceuticals will change its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July of this year. The company will rebrand itself with the highly recognizable name of its subsidiary eye-care company Bausch + Lomb.
May 8, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Bausch Health Announces Closing Of Incremental Amendment To Its Existing Credit Agreement And Redemption Of Its 7.500% Senior Notes Due 2021
November 27, 2018
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Jublia® Topical Solution 10%
October 1, 2018
 · 
5 min read
Business
Ekso Bionics Appoints Jack Glenn as Chief Financial Officer
August 13, 2018
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Strategic appointment expands Atlantic Healthcare executive team
August 8, 2018
 · 
7 min read
Policy
Virtus Thwarts Efforts of Bausch Health (formerly known as Valeant) to Push Lower Priced Competing Drugs off the Market
August 1, 2018
 · 
1 min read
Business
Bausch Health Companies Inc. Completes Name Change
July 13, 2018
 · 
3 min read
FDA
Bausch + Lomb Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance For Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38%
July 9, 2018
 · 
3 min read
FDA
FDA Issues Complete Response Letter For DUOBRII™ (Halobetasol Propionate and Tazarotene) Lotion
June 18, 2018
 · 
3 min read
Bausch + Lomb Launches Soothe® Xtra Protection Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops
June 14, 2018
 · 
4 min read
Bausch + Lomb Introduces Ocuvite® Blue Light Eye Vitamins
June 12, 2018
 · 
4 min read
