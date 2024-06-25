Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was acquired by Bausch & Lomb in 2013.
It looks to be a pretty busy week for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a number of target action dates for various drugs. Some were delayed, and some were already approved, but there are still a number on the schedule. Here’s a look.
With Phase II Win for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Gilead and Galapagos’ Filgotinib Inches Toward Approval
Gilead Sciences and its partner Galapagos NV announced results from its Phase II TORTUGA clinical trial of filgotinib, a selective JAK1 inhibitor, in adults with moderately to severely active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
This week has several action dates by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a range of indications, including acne, intra-abdominal infections, and rare liver diseases. Here’s a look.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals is selling U.S. commercial rights to Symjepi, a competitor to Mylan’s EpiPen, to Novartis.
After failing to gain market share under the umbrella of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Addyi is getting a relaunch at half the price.
Ortho Dermatologics, a division of Quebec-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for Duobrii for plaque psoriasis.
After two of Allergan’s investors, Appaloosa Management and Senator Investment Group, wrote to the company’s board asking that Brent Saunders’ duties be split up, legendary investor Carl Icahn appears to be building a position in the company—again.
A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals and a former Philidor Rx Services have been found guilty of using a kickback scheme to defraud the company.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals will change its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July of this year. The company will rebrand itself with the highly recognizable name of its subsidiary eye-care company Bausch + Lomb.
