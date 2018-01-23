Bay Area's GigaGen Moves to New Space to Accommodate Growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaGen, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies, today announced that in order to expand operations it has moved to larger office facilities located at One Tower Place, Suite 750, in South San Francisco, CA. GigaGen now occupies the 7th floor of the building, with the roughly 15,000 square foot area affording ample state-of-the-art laboratory space to accommodate the company's expanding research and development activities and hiring plans for 2018 and beyond. GigaGen completed relocation to One Tower Place in late December 2017. "We look forward to accelerating our research and development operations in our new offices overlooking the San Francisco Bay," said Dave Johnson, Ph.D., CEO of GigaGen. "As we grow the GigaGen team, we feel that the new space is ideally located for employees commuting by Caltrain or car and provides top notch on-site amenities. It is an optimal environment for our employees to pursue our mission to create novel antibody therapeutics that improve long-term outcomes for patients with severe diseases of immune dysregulation." GigaGen is committed to the development of high-potential therapeutic candidates for diseases characterized by dysregulation of the immune system. GigaGen has an internal monoclonal antibody discovery pipeline against 17 distinct immuno-oncology targets and is developing recombinant polyclonal therapies with pharmaceutical partner Grifols. About GigaGen

GigaGen is a privately-held, preclinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies to treat diseases of immune dysregulation. GigaGen's deep understanding of immune dysregulation is enabled by industry-leading technology that quickly captures the genetic makeup of entire immune repertoires to analyze B cells at a rate of millions per hour, while simultaneously identifying their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has a robust internal pipeline consisting of novel antibodies against immuno-oncology targets, in addition to the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for patients with immune deficiency. For more information visit www.GigaGen.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigagen-announces-new-office-space-in-south-san-francisco-300585627.html SOURCE GigaGen Inc.