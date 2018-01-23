Bay Area's GigaGen Moves to New Space to Accommodate Growth
Published: Jan 23, 2018
| GigaGen Announces New Office Space in South San Francisco
|[23-January-2018]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaGen, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody therapies, today announced that in order to expand operations it has moved to larger office facilities located at One Tower Place, Suite 750, in South San Francisco, CA. GigaGen now occupies the 7th floor of the building, with the roughly 15,000 square foot area affording ample state-of-the-art laboratory space to accommodate the company's expanding research and development activities and hiring plans for 2018 and beyond. GigaGen completed relocation to One Tower Place in late December 2017.
"We look forward to accelerating our research and development operations in our new offices overlooking the San Francisco Bay," said Dave Johnson, Ph.D., CEO of GigaGen. "As we grow the GigaGen team, we feel that the new space is ideally located for employees commuting by Caltrain or car and provides top notch on-site amenities. It is an optimal environment for our employees to pursue our mission to create novel antibody therapeutics that improve long-term outcomes for patients with severe diseases of immune dysregulation."
GigaGen is committed to the development of high-potential therapeutic candidates for diseases characterized by dysregulation of the immune system. GigaGen has an internal monoclonal antibody discovery pipeline against 17 distinct immuno-oncology targets and is developing recombinant polyclonal therapies with pharmaceutical partner Grifols.
About GigaGen
