Happy OR Hunting: Why You Should Always Be Open to New Job Opportunities

There is constant change in the business market today. Due to innovations in technology and industry “disruption” by small start-ups, organizations are in a continuous state of flux. They must keep up with the demands of their clients and customers, while trying to maximize profits and stay on the cutting edge. Companies are also heavily influenced by societal and organizational values. Twenty years ago, the concepts of corporate social responsibility and “green” operating practices were nowhere near as popular as they are today.

As a result of shifting corporate priorities, it’s important that life science professionals proactively manage their career. Employees are no longer working for the same company for 10, 20, or 30 years, which was common for those in the Baby Boomer Generation. One study showed that over the last twenty years, the number of companies people worked for in the first five years of their career has almost doubled! It also found that job-hopping is slightly more common for women than men. Overall, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that the average Baby Boomer has held 11.7 jobs throughout their lifetime. Here are three reasons why you should always be open to new job opportunities.

Build meaningful connections

Being a passive job candidate, while you’re happily employed, has quite a few benefits. You can foster strong connections with others in person and online. Networking with recruiters, colleagues, and established leaders in your industry can also help to build your reputation in addition to getting you more visibility. If you work for a larger organization, you’re probably familiar with the term career management. It involves you making strategic decisions about your career that can lead to promotions and raises.

It’s almost impossible to successfully manage your career without building relationships. Attending a BioSpace Talent Connect event is a great way to meet others in the life sciences industry. Joining relevant professional organizations and associations can also be beneficial for career management.

Stay current on trends in your industry

If you’re open to hearing about new job opportunities, you can be exposed to the latest trends in your industry. Advancements in technology create new job roles and the demand to have those positions filled. If you have relationships with recruiters and profiles on online job boards, you can be the first to hear about new roles. Are you willing to have a conversation about a new job opportunity that would pay you 20% more than you’re making now?

Learning new things, obtaining relevant certifications, and tracking developments in your industry help maintain your status as a knowledgeable professional in your current role They also can make you a compelling candidate for other positions. Those who are up-to-date on cutting-edge trends are also seen as leaders within their organization and worthy of promotion or advancement.

You’re prepared for the unexpected

Some of the most common results of change within a company involve structural reorganizations, mergers, acquisitions, and new executive leadership. Any of those situations can alter your role, compensation, and job security in a short period of time. If you’ve already been a passive job seeker, and you decide to test the job market, you’re ahead of the curve. This background work can significantly decrease the amount of time a new job search can take.

According to Mary Arcana, President of Biotecher, "Another way to prepare for unexpected changes that could impact job security is to become well-versed in the fundamentals of job hunting: how to format a readable resume, how to write a cogent cover letter, or how to interview well. This competitive-edge knowledge helps maintain a state of readiness for the unforeseen."

You can’t predict how everything will unfold, even in the most established organizations. Passively participating in the open job market can prepare you for many of the unexpected circumstances that impact your career.

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.

Mary Arcana is a seasoned biotech recruiter, public speaker, and media spokesperson who for 20 years has been troubleshooting priority talent searches for small to global life science companies with critical needs to find essential skillsets fast. ​