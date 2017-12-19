Why 2018 Will Be Nabriva's Best Year

After completing a successful Phase 3 (LEAP 1) study for its novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic, Lefamulin, Nabriva (NASDAQ:NBRV) released top-line results in September showing it met both the FDA primary endpoint of non-inferiority to Moxifloxacin (NI, 12.5% margin) in the treatment of moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, "CABP," and the EMA co-primary endpoints of non-inferiority to Moxifloxacin (NI, 10.5% margin) with or without adjunctive linezolid.