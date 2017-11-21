Amsterdam Named the New Home of the EMA





Amsterdam has beaten Milan and Copenhagen in the race to become the European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s new home. Pharma and biotech stakeholders applauded the vote as Amsterdam achieved the hightest rate of acceptance of the EMA staff for relocatation, according to a survey.

“London’s loss is Amsterdam’s gain. Today’s decision on the location of the European Medicines Agency means 1,000 high quality jobs leaving the UK, disrupting 1,000 families as a direct result of Brexit, with implications for thousands more. Businesses now need certainty," Steve Bates, the head of the British Industry Association commented.