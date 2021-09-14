AMPEL BioSolutions to Present at 2021 BioHealth Capital Region Forum

AMPEL BioSolutions announced today that its Co-Founder and COO/CSO Amrie, Grammer, Ph.D. will present at the annual BioHealth Capital Region (BHCR) Forum to be held virtually September 13-14 .
|
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions announced today that its Co-Founder and COO/CSO Amrie, Grammer, Ph.D. will present at the annual BioHealth Capital Region (BHCR) Forum to be held virtually September 13-14.
During her presentation, Dr. Grammer will introduce one of AMPEL’s products expected to commercialize in 2022. LuGENE®, a CLIA-certified blood test for patients/physicians, assesses disease state/flares and best drug options for lupus patients. AMPEL’s technology covers over 95% of all known genes and is disease agnostic so there is capacity to expand reporting of results into new disease indications without developing a new test.
A two-day conference for executive-level biohealth industry leaders, the 7th Annual BioHealth Capital Region Forum, promotes collaboration and updates from more than 40 industry speakers of leading public and private companies in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Forum speakers will highlight their technical and clinical life science achievements over the past twelve months.
The BioHealth Capital Region encompasses more than 1,800 life sciences companies and over 70 federal labs and world class academic and research institutions striving to make the region a top 3 biohealth cluster by 2023.
The following are specific details regarding AMPEL’s presentation at the conference:
Event: 2021 BioHealth Capital Region Forum
A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available to all registrants under the “Agenda” tab after signing up for free or logging in here: https://eventmobi.com/bhcrforum2021. Video recordings of all presentations will be published on the conference website after the event, here: http://www.biohealthcapital.com/.
For technical assistance during the event, contact maya@taylormadeexperience.com.
About Co-Founder and COO/CSO Amrie Grammer, Ph.D.:
Before co-founding AMPEL in 2013, Dr. Grammer spent over 20+ years in genomics and managed more than 15 National Institute of Health (NIH) scientific teams and a highly productive NIH laboratory. Dr. Grammer received multiple awards for her team’s work comparing genes expressed in patients compared with healthy individuals, including the prestigious NIH Director’s Award as well as mentoring awards from the American Association of Immunologists. She has published over 50 articles on her scientific research.
About AMPEL BioSolutions
AMPEL BioSolutions Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampel-biosolutions-to-present-at-2021-biohealth-capital-region-forum-301376329.html
SOURCE AMPEL BioSolutions