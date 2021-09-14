AMPEL BioSolutions to Present at 2021 BioHealth Capital Region Forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions announced today that its Co-Founder and COO/CSO Amrie, Grammer, Ph.D. will present at the annual BioHealth Capital Region (BHCR) Forum to be held virtually September 13-14. During her presentation, Dr. Grammer will introduce one of AMPEL’s products expected to commercialize in 2022. LuGENE® , a CLIA-certified blood test for patients/physicians, assesses disease state/flares and best drug options for lupus patients. AMPEL’s technology covers over 95% of all known genes and is disease agnostic so there is capacity to expand reporting of results into new disease indications without developing a new test. A two-day conference for executive-level biohealth industry leaders, the 7th Annual BioHealth Capital Region Forum , promotes collaboration and updates from more than 40 industry speakers of leading public and private companies in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Forum speakers will highlight their technical and clinical life science achievements over the past twelve months. The BioHealth Capital Region encompasses more than 1,800 life sciences companies and over 70 federal labs and world class academic and research institutions striving to make the region a top 3 biohealth cluster by 2023. The following are specific details regarding AMPEL’s presentation at the conference: Event: 2021 BioHealth Capital Region Forum

Speaker: Amrie Grammer, Ph.D, Co-Founder & COO/CSO, AMPEL BioSolutions

Date: September 14, 2021

Time: 11:15am EST

Location: Virtual ( Registration & Instructions ) A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available to all registrants under the “Agenda” tab after signing up for free or logging in here: https://eventmobi.com/bhcrforum2021 . Video recordings of all presentations will be published on the conference website after the event, here: http://www.biohealthcapital.com/ . For technical assistance during the event, contact maya@taylormadeexperience.com . About Co-Founder and COO/CSO Amrie Grammer, Ph.D.:

Amrie Grammer, Ph.D, is the Co-Founder and COO/CSO of AMPEL BioSolutions. Dr. Grammer is an internationally recognized scientist and successful entrepreneur, having founded and managed AMPEL to profitability consistently for over 5 years. Dr. Grammer was elected to the class of 2021 for SIBF (Society of International Business Fellows), an organization of 1,400 individuals in 45 countries worldwide. She was also awarded a Virginia SBIG grant for AMPEL’s first investment round. She is a second term board member of Virginia Bio . Before co-founding AMPEL in 2013, Dr. Grammer spent over 20+ years in genomics and managed more than 15 National Institute of Health (NIH) scientific teams and a highly productive NIH laboratory. Dr. Grammer received multiple awards for her team’s work comparing genes expressed in patients compared with healthy individuals, including the prestigious NIH Director’s Award as well as mentoring awards from the American Association of Immunologists. She has published over 50 articles on her scientific research. About AMPEL BioSolutions

AMPEL BioSolutions was founded to bring personalized precision medicine to patients with immune system and inflammation diseases. In 2022, AMPEL expects to commercialize its first product, a CLIA-certified blood test for lupus patients/physicians called LuGENE® that assesses disease state/flares and best drug option(s). AMPEL’s technology covers over 95% of all known genes and is disease agnostic so there is capacity to expand reporting of results into new disease indications without developing a new test. AMPEL’s exclusive curated database of >10,000 Lupus patient gene expression profiles with rich clinical information is the world’s largest and fuels machine learning predictions based on evidence. AMPEL’s current customers are Pharma/Biotech for design/management Lupus clinical trials and patient stratification using it’s proprietary genomic platform, bioinformatic tools and ML/AI algorithms. For more information, visit: http://ampelbiosolutions.com/ AMPEL BioSolutions Contact:

C. Neil Lyons, Chief Financial Officer

Email: neil.lyons@ampelbiosolutions.com

Website: http://ampelbiosolutions.com/