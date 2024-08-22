American Liver Foundation Announces New Liver Research Awards for 2024

Early career scientists interested in basic and translational research are encouraged to apply

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Liver Foundation (ALF) announced new liver research awards for 2024 that will fund early career scientists interested in basic and translational research. Two award categories, the Liver Scholar Award and Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Award will provide necessary funding to help advance research in liver biology and disease.

“As a career researcher myself, I can’t stress enough how important early career funding awards are to help fuel a passion for liver disease research and propel our understanding of this complicated field,” said Emmanuel Thomas, MD, PhD, FAASLD, ALF Board Chair and Tenured Associate Professor at University of Miami School of Medicine and member of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Schiff Center for Liver Diseases at University of Miami.

Since 1979, ALF’s research awards program has provided more than $28 million in research funding. Over 870 qualified scientists and physicians have pursued research careers in liver biology, disease and treatment because they received these grants early in their careers.

“We received an unprecedented number of applications for our 2023 Liver Research Awards and we are so pleased to be able to offer these substantial awards once again for 2024. Our goal is to help strengthen the researcher pipeline, fund innovative research, fill gaps in liver disease research and amplify the patient voice,” said Helene Jordan, PhD, National Senior Director, Research Program Management, ALF.

The Liver Scholar Award will help develop the potential of outstanding, early career scientists and encourage basic and translational research in liver biology and disease. This award provides junior faculty with support for their research to bridge the gap between completion of research training and attainment of status as an independent, well-funded research scientist. The additional research funding provided by this award is intended to enable early career scientists to successfully compete for research awards from national sources, particularly the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Providing $225,000 over three years ($75,000 per year), this award is open to investigators who hold MD, PhD, or MD/PhD degrees and are pursuing a career in liver research.

The Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Award will support the development of promising research trainees and their basic or translational research in the liver field. This award encourages the career development of individuals with research potential who require additional research training and experience. It provides a supplementary, one-year stipend of $25,000 to support trainees with living expenses and allows them to focus on their investigational work on liver biology and disease and their transition to a career in independent research. This award is open to postdoctoral trainees who hold MD, PhD or MD/PhD degrees and are training in liver research.

To learn more about ALF’s research award program, visit liverfoundation.org/research. Join the mailing list to receive updates on ALF Research Awards.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visitor call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

