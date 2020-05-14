SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Phase 1 Study at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

May 14, 2020 | 
1 min read

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. , a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with advanced solid tumors has been selected for presentation in the Poster Discussion Session at the Virtual 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 29 – 31, 2020. Virtual ASCO 2020 Presentation Information Title: A Phase 1 study

May 14, 2020 11:00 UTC

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with advanced solid tumors has been selected for presentation in the Poster Discussion Session at the Virtual 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 29 – 31, 2020.

Virtual ASCO 2020 Presentation Information
Title: A Phase 1 study of ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with standard anticancer antibodies and chemotherapy regimens in patients with advanced malignancy (Abstract #3056).
Poster Discussion Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
Date: Friday, May 29

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical activity across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.

Contacts

Media Contact
Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

Investor Contact
Peter Garcia
CFO, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Source: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff