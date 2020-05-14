ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Phase 1 Study at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that the Phase 1 study of ALX148 in patients with advanced solid tumors has been selected for presentation in the Poster Discussion Session at the Virtual 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 29 – 31, 2020.

Virtual ASCO 2020 Presentation Information

Title: A Phase 1 study of ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with standard anticancer antibodies and chemotherapy regimens in patients with advanced malignancy (Abstract #3056).

Poster Discussion Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Date: Friday, May 29

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical activity across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.

