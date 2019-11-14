ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Clinical Data at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH)

Nov. 14, 2019 12:00 UTC

Data from the phase 1b study of ALX148, a CD47 blocker with an engineered inactive Fc domain, in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma will be presented on December 7

DUBLIN, Ireland & BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that ALX148 clinical results have been selected for presentation at the 61st ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 7 – 10, 2019, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL.

“This year’s ASH meeting will be an opportunity to provide important clinical updates on our CD47 program in hematologic malignancies,” said Sophia Randolph M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ALX Oncology. “We are excited to share the first clinical efficacy data from the combination of ALX148 with rituximab, showing that ALX148 maximizes clinical activity with a best-in-class safety profile. We are committed to further development of this agent with the potential to transform standards-of-care for patients with cancer.”

Abstract Details

The presentation will include updated clinical data from the ongoing phase 1b study of ALX148, administered up to 15 mg/kg once weekly (molar equivalent to 30 mg/kg once weekly of an antibody), in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Title: A Phase 1 Study of ALX148, a CD47 Blocker, in Combination with Rituximab in Patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Session Name: 704. Immunotherapies: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Publication Number: 1953

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a first-in-class fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPα linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. For more information about the Phase 1 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier number NCT03013218.

