AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TD COWEN 44TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

February 28, 2024 | 
Aktis Oncology today announced that Matthew Roden , Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shulamit Ron-Bigger , Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Aktis Oncology, will participate in Investor meetings at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Mass. on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Aktis Oncology, Inc. a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shulamit Ron-Bigger, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Aktis Oncology, will participate in Investor meetings at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Mass. on Monday, March 4, 2024.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology’s molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Terri Clevenger
ICR Westwicke
(203) 856-4326
Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0505
Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aktis-oncology-to-participate-in-the-td-cowen-44th-annual-healthcare-conference-302073453.html

SOURCE Aktis Oncology
