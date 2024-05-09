Aktis Oncology to Participate in the 2024 Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Radiopharmaceuticals Day

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2024 Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Radiopharmaceuticals Day, being held Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York City. Dr. Roden will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET and a panel titled, “The Evolving Landscape of Radiopharmaceuticals in Industry - Considerations for Innovation and Pharma Engagement,” at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In addition, Dr. Roden will be joined by Shulamit Ron-Bigger, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Aktis Oncology, and Tyler Benedum, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls of Aktis Oncology, to host one-on-one investor meetings.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology’s molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

