AIM ImmunoTech Announces Charles Lapp, MD, as a Consulting Medical Officer for its ME/CFS and Long COVID Programs

OCALA, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM”) today announced that Charles Lapp, MD, is joining the company to help lead its efforts to develop Ampligen (rintatolimod) as a potential treatment for Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Long COVID.

Dr. Lapp has played a key role in AIM’s long-standing AMP-511 Expanded Access Program for the treatment of ME/CFS and Long COVID, having founded one of the clinical trial’s key sites, the Hunter-Hopkins Center in Charlotte, N.C., from which he recently retired. As a Consulting Medical Officer and an independent contractor, he will help manage the company’s research programs related to ME/CFS and Long COVID, including the development of protocols and new clinical trials.

Dr. Lapp states: “I’m eager and excited for the opportunity to continue working with Ampligen. Ampligen is the only treatment for people with ME/CFS that has shown efficacy in clinical trials and I believe this will be confirmed in further trials requested by the FDA in ME/CFS and also potential further trials in Long COVID. I am devoted to doing whatever I can to get Ampligen FDA-approved and available for commercial use.”

Dr. Lapp is a graduate of Albany Medical College. He has been the medical advisor to the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Association of America, the American Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association, and the National Fibromyalgia Association; and a board member of the International Association for CFS and FM.

AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels states: “Having worked with Dr. Lapp for many years, I’m continually impressed by his knowledge, confidence and experience. He is one of the foremost experts in his field and we are extremely grateful that he is joining the AIM team.”

For more information about AIM’s ongoing work with COVID-19-related conditions, see the recent announcement: AIM ImmunoTech Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Ampligen® for the Treatment of Post-COVID Conditions.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

