Agilex Biolabs Announces 30% Labs Expansion and Offers Virtual Lab Tours During COVID-19 Outbreak

Adelaide, AUS, Mar 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Award-winning Australian bioanalytical laboratory Agilex Biolabs announced today it has expanded its lab facilities by more than 30% to accommodate demand, mainly from US and APAC-based biotech companies.

As the only FDA-inspected lab of its type in the region, Agilex is located in Adelaide, South Australia, in a science and biotech specialist hub.

The company specialises in bioanalysis for small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity and biomarkers utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay (MesoScale, Gyrolab).

Agilex also offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:

- Immunophenotyping

- Receptor occupancy

- Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine / biomarker profiling

- PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays (eg: ADCC)

Agilex Biolabs CEO Jason Valentine said they will now be offering virtual tours of the lab for customers who have travel restrictions during the current Covid-19 outbreak.

CEO Jason Valentine said:

“Our FDA-inspected facilities have more than 65 dedicated laboratory staff, and annually support more than 80 clinical trials. This year we will analyse more than 60,000 samples for pharma / biotechs from US, Europe and APAC.

“By combining specialised expertise, technological innovation and a 20-year track record, we have supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world.

“Our world-class bioanalytical facilities have OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition.”

Learn more:

- Watch the Agilex Biolabs video: https://youtu.be/3lyodiqqM_k

- Download the New Services data sheet: https://tinyurl.com/AgilexBiolabs

About Agilex Biolabs

Agilex Biolabs began as a group of academic scientists providing clinical trial and bioanalytical services to the local Australian pharmaceutical industry in the 1980’s, and has now grown into a global business for early phase clinical trials. In our 20 years of performing regulated bioanalysis of small and large molecules, we have accelerated hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world. Today, our clients include many of the leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Asia, Europe and the USA. Call +61 8 8302 8777 or +1 800 247 1909 or visit https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/.

