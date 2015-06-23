SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

June 23, 2015 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, invites investors and the general public to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 3 Forbes Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Registration for attendees starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Slows, but 10-Year Outlook Remains Strong: Report
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Collage of Sarepta Therapeutics, DNA, and an IV bag
FDA
Sarepta Seeks Label Expansion, Bigger Market for DMD Gene Therapy
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
BMS, Repertoire Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Find Vaccines for Autoimmune Diseases
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen