Agenus To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, invites investors and the general public to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 3 Forbes Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Registration for attendees starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.