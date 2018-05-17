Agenus to Present Clinical Data on Lead Programs at ASCO 2018

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies1, announced that data on its proprietary AGEN1884 (anti-CTLA-4) and AGEN2034 (anti-PD-1) antibodies have shown consistent clinical activity with a number of partial responses, stable disease and currently, one complete responder. Updated data on these agents will be presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, in Chicago June 1-5. Agenus recently announced the launch of a combination study with AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 in second-line cervical cancer (NCT03495882), designed as a potential pivotal program to support a rapid path to BLA.

“Our strategy is built on innovation and speed, critical elements for success in I-O. Our lead CTLA-4 and PD-1 are advancing rapidly in the clinic with more than 100 patients treated,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “AGEN1884 is the most advanced anti-CTLA-4 antibody (of the same IgG1 subclass as Yervoy®) in the clinic with the potential to be the second to market. We are pleased to report that after the first 100 patients have been treated, our antibodies are clinically active and are advancing in combination in second-line cervical cancer, an indication for which patients have no effective therapies, and presents a path to BLA filing.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Clinical data from AGEN2034 trial

Poster Title: Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Multiple Ascending Dose Trial of AGEN2034, an anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody, in Advanced Solid Malignancies: Results of Dose Escalation

Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 3086

Poster Board Number: 300

Session Date: Monday, June 4, 2018

Location: Hall A

Session Time: 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Clinical data from AGEN1884 trial

Poster Title: Phase 1 Open-Label, Ascending Dose Trial of AGEN1884, an anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibody, in Advanced Solid Malignancies: Dose Selection for Combination with PD-1 Blockade

Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 3075

Poster Board Number: 289

Session Date: Monday, June 4, 2018

Location: Hall A

Session Time: 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM

At ASCO, Agenus will provide an update on the specifics of clinical responses as well as pharmacologic and pharmacodynamic responses of AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 in patients with advanced and refractory solid tumors. Data from the combination study will be presented at future medical meetings.

Abstracts and posters will become available on the Company’s website at http://agenusbio.com/technology/publications/ following the poster sessions.

