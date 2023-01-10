SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus to Participate at B Riley Securities’ 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference

January 10, 2023 | 
1 min read

Agenus today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the B Riley Securities’ 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30am ET.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the B Riley Securities’ 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30am ET.

Registration for the webcast can be accessed at https://brileyoncology22.sequireevents.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the Investors section of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Inc.
Zack Armen
Head of Investor Relations
917-362-1370
zack.armen@agenusbio.com


Primary Logo

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie