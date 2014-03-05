Agenus To Advance Three Checkpoint Modulator Antibodies Into Development

NEW YORK & LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ludwig Cancer Research and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) today announced the selection of three monoclonal antibody checkpoint modulators (CPMs) that Agenus is advancing into preclinical development. These product candidates—two GITR agonists and a CTLA-4 antagonist—target cell-surface checkpoint proteins that control immune responses. They are part of Agenus’ recent acquisition of 4-Antibody AG and the result of several years of intensive collaborative efforts between 4-Antibody and Ludwig Cancer Research. The parties also have ongoing programs to discover and develop other immune checkpoint modulator antibodies, including OX40 agonists and antagonists of LAG-3, TIM-3 and PD-1.

