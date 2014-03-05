SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Agenus To Advance Three Checkpoint Modulator Antibodies Into Development

March 5, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

NEW YORK & LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ludwig Cancer Research and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) today announced the selection of three monoclonal antibody checkpoint modulators (CPMs) that Agenus is advancing into preclinical development. These product candidates—two GITR agonists and a CTLA-4 antagonist—target cell-surface checkpoint proteins that control immune responses. They are part of Agenus’ recent acquisition of 4-Antibody AG and the result of several years of intensive collaborative efforts between 4-Antibody and Ludwig Cancer Research. The parties also have ongoing programs to discover and develop other immune checkpoint modulator antibodies, including OX40 agonists and antagonists of LAG-3, TIM-3 and PD-1.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Mother covering her face, experiencing depression symptoms
Drug Development
Novo-Backed Reunion Raises $103M Series A Financing for Psychedelic Trial
May 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
BMS, Repertoire Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Find Vaccines for Autoimmune Diseases
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Injection pens meant for weight-loss medications
Business
Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera Launches with $290M, Looks to Tap Lucrative Obesity Market
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen