Agenus Reports Third Quarter 2015 Financial Results

October 27, 2015 
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immunology company discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

“We are rapidly advancing our broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class therapies and combination therapies for patients with cancer. We look forward to providing further details on this progress during our Analyst Day, scheduled for November 19 in New York City,” said Dr. Garo H. Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “We have also strengthened our balance sheet by monetizing a portion of our QS-21 adjuvant royalty stream, which provided us with net proceeds of approximately $78 million. We also acquired the rights to antibodies targeting CEACAM1, expanding our portfolio to include powerful immune-modulators that may be complementary with other checkpoint modulators, including those in our pipeline.”

