Genetown

Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - New York)’ Brain Cancer Vaccine Program Named A “Top Project To Watch” By Elsevier Business Intelligence

November 18, 2013 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that its Prophage Series (HSPPC-96) vaccine program for the treatment of brain cancer was selected as a 2013 Top Project to Watch in oncology. This selection was made through Elsevier Business Intelligence’s panel of independent experts who screen hundreds of programs and weigh their potential as future products.

