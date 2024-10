LEXINGTON, Mass., March 4, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) announced today that the company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (the “Staff”) on March 3, 2011 indicating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Requirement”) because the bid price for the company’s common stock has closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for 30 consecutive business days.