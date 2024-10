LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, today announced the appointment of C. Evan Ballantyne as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Ballantyne will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s financial, accounting, investor relations and corporate communication functions.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.