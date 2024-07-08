Adicet Bio Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ADI-270 in Metastatic/Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to ADI-270 for the potential treatment of patients with metastatic/advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have been treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor.

“We are pleased that ADI-270, our first ever gamma delta 1 CAR T cell therapy candidate to enter clinical trials for solid tumors, has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “ccRCC is the most common type of kidney cancer, and this significant milestone underscores our commitment to advancing innovative treatments to these patients as quickly as possible.”

Fast Track Designation is a process designed to facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

About ADI-270

ADI-270 is an armored allogeneic “off-the-shelf” gamma delta CAR T cell therapy candidate targeting CD70-positive cancers. CD70 is a compelling target due to its high expression in both solid and hematological malignancies. ADI-270 is engineered with a third-generation CAR designed to target CD70 using its natural receptor, CD27, as the binding moiety and is further armored with a dominant negative form of the transforming growth factor-β receptor II (dnTGFβRII) to provide functional resilience to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. ADI-270 is also designed to increase exposure and persistence by reducing susceptibility to host vs. graft elimination. These properties of ADI-270 combined with the potent tumor infiltration demonstrated with gamma delta 1 T cells aim to improve clinical responses of RCC patients and other patients with CD70+ tumors.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

