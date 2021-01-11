SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

January 11, 2021 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals has been invited to present a Company overview at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15pm-3:55pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website (https://www.adialpharma.com/). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD™ Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623791/Adial-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-23rd-Annual-ICR-Conference

