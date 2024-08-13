Adial Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Boudicca Dx to Advance Regulatory Strategy for Companion Diagnostic Genetic Test for AD04

Boudicca will support and advise Adial on its companion diagnostic genetic test to ensure compliance with FDA guidelines

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announced a collaboration with Boudicca Dx, LLC, a global precision medicine testing accelerator.



Under the agreement, Boudicca will support Adial in advancing its technical and regulatory strategy for the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test, to ensure it is validated both technically and clinically per FDA guidelines as part of Adial’s regulatory strategy for its lead investigational asset, AD04, a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Adial’s companion diagnostic is intended to accompany AD04 in identifying potential patients, including recruitment for the Company’s planned Phase 3 program.

Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial commented, “As we continue to prepare for the Phase 3 study for AD04, this agreement with Boudicca Dx is another key component toward achieving clinical success and is expected to support our next FDA interaction. Kelly Gordon, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Boudicca Dx, along with her team, are the ideal partners for Adial to develop a comprehensive clinical, regulatory and commercial strategy for the AD04 companion diagnostic. Our mission is to bring a first in class precision medicine to the treatment of AUD, and having our companion diagnostic validated by the FDA is a critical step in the process.”

Kelly Gordon commented, “The Boudicca Dx team is excited to support the development of a first-in-class companion diagnostic test for AD04, a precision medicine designed to treat patients with Alcohol Use Disorder. This disease affects more than 30 million people in the US alone and causes 3 million deaths worldwide each year. There is a high unmet need for a targeted therapy and its companion diagnostic test.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

