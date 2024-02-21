SUBSCRIBE
ADARx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

February 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADARx), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation RNA therapeutics, today announced that Zhen Li, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to turning cutting-edge science into life-saving therapeutics. ADARx has developed proprietary RNA delivery platforms and technology for silencing or editing target mRNA. ADARx has a growing pipeline of RNA therapeutics for treating diseases across a range of therapeutic areas including genetic, cardiovascular, complement-mediated and central nervous system diseases. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Contact ADARx Pharmaceuticals
Roselle Corbaley
(877) 232-7974
ir@adarx.com

Source: ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

