ADARx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ajim Tamboli, CFA as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation RNA therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Ajim Tamboli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Tamboli brings two and a half decades of lifesciences investing, banking and financial operations plus strategic leadership experience to ADARx. ADARx has a pipeline of RNA targeting therapeutics, which are currently focused on treating diseases in three key areas: genetic disorders, cardiometabolic conditions and central nervous system.



Mr. Tamboli will be responsible for leading financial operations while supporting strategic initiatives and business operations. He will also lead efforts in Business Development, Investor Relations, and Facilities. Mr. Tamboli also has extensive experience in initial public and secondary offerings along with a deep network of peers in investing and banking.

“Ajim has 25 years of broad and relevant industry experience, including a strong track record in capital raising and in building and leading financial organizations, and I am pleased to welcome him to ADARx,” said Zhen Li, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ADARx. “Ajim’s experience in biotech financial strategy and operations, healthcare investing and as a sell-side analyst give him a unique background and perspective that will make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to focus on creating value and bringing life-changing RNA medicines to patients.”

“I am delighted to join ADARx at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. With three clinical-stage programs and numerous others progressing through research and preclinical development, I believe that ADARx has great potential to set a new standard of care for patients,” said Tamboli. “I look forward to working with the team to support its strategic and financial objectives as we continue to advance the company’s pipeline of next-generation RNA medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.”

Prior to ADARx, Mr. Tamboli was the CFO at Arbor Biotechnologies and preceding that CFO at Monte Rosa Therapeutics, where he was responsible for leading private and public fund raises of over $465M, including an upsized $255M IPO. He previously served as the CFO of Rodin Therapeutics, where he ran investor fundraising and supported their successful acquisition by Alkermes. Mr. Tamboli has extensive experience in healthcare asset management, having managed a global portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, notably as a founding partner of Endurant Capital Management and with Columbia Management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tamboli was a Senior Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst with Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Tamboli earned an MS in Biotechnology and BS in Biomedical Science/Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science/Wharton School, where he was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a CFA® charterholder.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to turning cutting-edge science into life-saving therapeutics. ADARx has developed proprietary RNA delivery platforms and technology for silencing or editing target mRNA. ADARx has a growing pipeline of RNA therapeutics for treating diseases across a range of therapeutic areas including genetic, cardiovascular, complement-mediated and central nervous system diseases. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

