Actio Biosciences Announces $55 Million Series A Financing to Advance Precision Medicine Approach for Rare and Common Diseases

“Defining a high-impact drug target for a common disease with a heterogenous population has a very low probability of success and has long been a major challenge for drug discovery,” said David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Actio. “By starting with a focus on rare diseases, we gain invaluable insights that not only define new therapeutic benefits in high-need indications but also de-risk and guide therapeutic expansion to more common conditions, benefiting even more patients. We are thrilled to have the backing of this esteemed group of investors, along with our world-class team, whose collective support will enable the advancement of our programs to bring life-changing medicines to those that need them most.”

Nina Kjellson, board member and general partner at Canaan, commented, “In today’s financing environment, investors can be quite selective where to place our bets. At Canaan, we had a thesis in precision genetics, and Actio stood out for scientific excellence, a seasoned team and very impressive pipeline progress in the short time since inception. We are passionate about investing in teams that have deep, relevant expertise, yet aren’t afraid to tackle the hard problems from new angles and with multidisciplinary approaches.”

A Precision Approach to Medicine – From One to Many

While it is well known that a single gene can lead to rare disease, the function of mutations in those single genes and how they might be modulated for therapeutic intervention is often not well understood. To overcome this and better utilize the breadth of genetic information now available for drug discovery and development, Actio is leveraging its human genetics platform to identify relevant disease targets, understand their function in disease and create medicines that modulate them. The company’s platform comprises a vast proprietary target database, called the Rare Disease Target Atlas, and unparalleled expertise in bioinformatics, biology and chemistry. Actio will initially focus on identifying targets and advancing programs for rare disease indications and plans to leverage insights throughout the development process to inform potential relevance of those targets in more common diseases.

The company has established a partnership with the Rare Disease Translational Center at The Jackson Laboratory (JAX), a leading nonprofit biomedical research institution, dedicated to understanding the molecular underpinning of rare diseases and their treatments. Actio is partnering with JAX to evaluate targets and phenotypes of interest in high-quality genetically engineered mouse models at scale, enabling a high level of confidence in the outcomes observed. Actio is also collaborating with prominent academic centers to provide further validation of the role of certain genes in disease, as well as insights into disease pathology to better inform the design of preclinical studies, rare patient natural history studies and future clinical trials.

Lead Program Targeting TRPV4 Advancing Toward the Clinic

Actio’s pipeline is led by a program targeting TRPV4, an ion channel target identified as high-value through the company’s platform. Actio plans to initially evaluate it for the treatment of rare diseases caused by TRPV4 mutations, including Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2C (CMT2C), characterized by severe muscle weakness, vocal cord paresis and respiratory complications, as well as serious bone diseases, such as metatropic dysplasia.

Evaluation of this program in novel construct-valid preclinical TRPV4 rare disease models has demonstrated marked improvements in motor function, mobility and bone morphology, as well as increased lifespan compared to untreated controls.

“Since our founding, we’ve built a proprietary platform designed to de-risk targets of interest and establish biological connections between rare and common disease states that is unlike anything else in the industry today,” said John McHutchison, AO, M.D., co-founder and board member of Actio. “That work has led to the prioritization of several high-value targets, including our lead TRPV4, program for the treatment of CMT2C and other bone diseases with high unmet need. Beyond this program, we are working expeditiously to expand our pipeline and have identified two additional programs that we plan to evaluate for genetic epilepsies and genetic skin conditions.”

Distinguished Founders and Leadership

Actio was founded by human genetics expert David Goldstein, Ph.D., who serves as the company’s CEO and a board member, and pioneering drug developer John McHutchison, AO, M.D., who also serves as a board member. The full Actio leadership team and board include the following:

Leadership Team

David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO

David Breckenridge, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

John Link, Ph.D., senior advisor, drug discovery

Sunil Sahdeo, Ph.D., vice president, biology

Nick Stock, Ph.D., senior vice president, chemistry

Ali Torkamani, Ph.D., vice president, bioinformatics and genetics

Anne Sandan, CPA, vice president, human resources and finance operations

Board of Directors

George Golumbeski, Ph.D., board chairman and partner, DROIA Ventures

Jason Fuller, Ph.D., board member and partner, Deerfield Management

David Goldstein, Ph.D., board member and CEO, Actio

Nina Kjellson, board member and general partner, Canaan

John McHutchison, AO, M.D., board member and co-founder, Actio

Alex Tkachenko, Ph.D., board member and executive in residence, EcoR1

“The Actio team is comprised of proven geneticists and drug hunters that have both the expertise and drive to advance a company rooted in the science of precision medicine, with a big-picture vision of translating that science into medicines that could ultimately address the most common diseases,” said Dr. Golumbeski, board chairman and partner at DROIA Ventures. “DROIA is honored to partner with this team to advance a platform and pipeline that could change the trajectory of how we leverage the complexities of biology and human genetics to create promising new therapies.”

