ACG Packaging Materials wins prestigious Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Excellence Award

ACG Packaging Materials, a division of ACG - the world’s only integrated pharmaceutical solutions and manufacturing company, has been honoured with a Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Excellence Award in the team category for problem-solving excellence.

For the last 30 years, the KT Excellence Awards have recognised exceptional results, talent, and achievements in the application of KT’s methodologies. They honour global organisations, teams and individuals who have demonstrated mastery of rational process and provide a recognition for being “the best in the world”.

Kepner-Tregoe, a leader in consulting and training for over 65 years, played a pivotal role in advancing ACG Packaging Materials’ capabilities. In June 2023, 18 ACG associates received problem-solving skills development and coaching from Matthieu Coupeau, Senior Consultant at Kepner-Tregoe. This training provided the team with a structured methodology for tackling complex issues and delivering impactful results. Leveraging these newly acquired skills, the ACG team excelled against over 100 competitors, ultimately securing the prestigious award.

In acknowledging the award, the KT Team remarked: “This prestigious award is a testament to the team’s outstanding performance in its category. The judges noted an extraordinary success in utilising the rational process of problem analysis, setting a global benchmark. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

S.R. Shivshankar, CEO at ACG Packaging Materials, said: “This is a proud moment for us and a huge accomplishment. I’d like to thank and congratulate the team – a real testament to their hard work and success.”

The award-winning ACG team includes Dilip Satpathy, Sarthak Konde, Asutosh Ray, Jyoti Chavan, and Pankaj Mahale.

-Ends-

About ACG

For over sixty years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better.

As the world’s most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards.

Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents. Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world’s greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

For more information, please contact the ACG media relations team:

madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com

About Kepner-Tregoe:

Kepner-Tregoe (KT) provides consulting and training solutions to organizations in various industries around the world. Founded in 1958, KT supports its clients to improve performance and confidently resolve complex urgent issues through a powerful methodology for prioritization, problem-solving and decision making. The services offered by KT include corrective action programs, performance and quality improvement, diagnostic assessments and capability development.

KT is headquartered in Princeton (USA), has locations in several European countries, Southeast Asia, Japan and China and works with companies in over 60 countries.

For more information, visit https://kepner-tregoe.com