Press Releases

Accolade To Present at Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase

SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase in Boston on Wednesday, August 14 at 12:00 pm ET.

A webcast will be available at ir.accolade.com and a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

