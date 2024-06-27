Abdera Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for ABD-147, a Next-Generation Precision Radiopharmaceutical Therapy, for the Treatment of Patients with Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Abdera Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its advanced antibody engineering ROVEr™ platform to design and develop tunable, precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ABD-147 for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who have progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. ABD-147 is a next-generation precision radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing DLL3, a protein found on the surface of neuroendocrine tumors, but rarely expressed on the surface of normal cells or tissues.

The FDA’s Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Clinical programs with Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA throughout the regulatory review process and may also be eligible for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met.

“Aggressive neuroendocrine cancers such as SCLC carry a poor prognosis and new treatment options are urgently needed,” said Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer. “These cancers have the most aggressive clinical course of any type of pulmonary tumor and often rapidly metastasize to other parts of the body. We are thrilled the FDA has recognized the potential of ABD-147 to become a transformative treatment option for SCLC and we are excited to begin clinical development and provide ABD-147 to patients in need.”

In the second half of 2024, Abdera plans to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial with ABD-147 in patients with SCLC or large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC) who previously received platinum-based therapy.

About Small Cell Lung Cancer and Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma

The global incidence for SCLC and LCNEC has been reported to represent approximately 325,000 patients and is expected to increase 4% annually through 2029. In the U.S., the incidence has been reported to be approximately 35,000 new cases annually. Fifteen percent of all lung cancer cases are high-grade neuroendocrine cancers. These cancers have the most aggressive clinical course of any type of pulmonary tumor and often metastasize to other parts of the body, including the brain, liver and bone. Without treatment, the median survival from diagnosis has been reported to be only two to four months. With treatment, the overall survival at five years is 5% to 10% for SCLC, and 15% to 25% for LCNEC. SCLC and LCNEC generally carry a poor prognosis and new treatment options are urgently needed.

About ABD-147

ABD-147 is a targeted radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac), a highly potent alpha-emitting radioisotope, to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) with high affinity. DLL3 is a protein in the Notch pathway that is critical for the development and regulation of neuroendocrine versus epithelial cell differentiation in the lungs. In certain high grade neuroendocrine carcinomas including small cell lung cancer (SCLC), DLL3 is upregulated and specifically expressed on the cell surface in more than 80% of cases. In contrast, DLL3 is absent or very rarely expressed on the surface of nonmalignant cells. Given the high specificity of DLL3 expression on cancer cells and the distinct mechanism of action, DLL3 represents a compelling target for treating SCLC and other DLL3+ solid tumors with targeted radiotherapy.

About the ROVEr™ Platform

Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr™) platform enables the company to custom-engineer targeted radiopharmaceuticals with tunable pharmacokinetic (PK) properties to achieve high tumor uptake while minimizing renal exposure and mitigating other systemic radiotoxicities such as myelosuppression. Abdera can optimize the delivery and therapeutic index of potent radioisotopes capable of emitting powerful alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy cells, providing patients with potentially transformative new cancer treatments.

Abdera’s approach offers the ability to design radiotherapeutics against virtually any cancer target expressed on the cell surface. Coupled with a highly potent mechanism of cell killing, the ROVEr platform is uniquely poised to exploit both high- and low-expressing targets to selectively deliver therapeutic levels of radioisotope to cancer cells.

About Abdera

Abdera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr™) platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera’s lead program, ABD-147, is a next-generation precision radiopharmaceutical biologic therapy designed to deliver Actinium-225 (225Ac) to solid tumors expressing delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Abdera also has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. To learn more, please visit www.abderatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

