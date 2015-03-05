ABC Laboratories, Inc. And Immunophotonics Announce Deeper Development Partnership

COLUMBIA, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABC Laboratories announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Immunophotonics, an early-stage biotechnology company, from one of contract service provider to investor. A services agreement between the two companies provides for ABC to perform analytical testing services in support of Immunophotonics’ inCVAX product development in exchange for company stock.

“ABC is pleased to partner with Immunophotonics in this way,” said John D. Bucksath, ABC President & CEO. “We look forward to working with Dr. Raker and the rest of the Immunophotonics team to develop this novel approach to cancer treatment. It has great potential to help patients in need.”

“We are very excited to expand our relationship with ABC Labs,” said Joe Raker, Ph.D., Immunophotonics’ Chief Drug Development Officer. “This partnership represents the confidence that Immunophotonics has in ABC to continue to provide the highest quality analytical support for our inCVAX project.”

Immunophotonics’ inCVAX approach is a potential cancer therapy, in the early stages of the development process, which requires only two injections into a selected tumor. The treatment is intended to educate the body to recognize the cancer as foreign, potentially triggering a systemic anti-tumor immune response that kills tumor cells throughout the body. The partnership between ABC and Immunophotonics is centered on the drug development portion of the drug/device combination.

About Immunophotonics

Immunophotonics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.. The company was founded in 2009 with the vision of changing the way people see cancer and view their treatment options. Through the continued support of organizations such as BioGenerator, Missouri Technology Corporation, and Cultivation Capital, the company is developing inCVAX, an in situ, autologous cancer vaccine, for the potential treatment of metastatic cancers.

About ABC Laboratories

Analytical Bio-Chemistry (ABC) Laboratories, Inc. is a privately held Contract Research Organization that provides expert development and analytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, animal health, crop protection and chemical industries. The company helps its clients expedite time-to-market by devising phase-appropriate development strategies, and supports all stages of product development, registration and commercialization with a broad range of GLP- and CGMP-compliant testing, including custom synthesis, radiolabeling and environmental assessments. ABC employs more than 400 scientists and support personnel, and has its headquarters in Columbia, Missouri.

For additional information, visit http://www.abclabs.com or contact Kristein King at (573) 777-6209.