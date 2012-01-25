Zogenix, Inc. and Battelle to Collaborate on Advanced Drug Delivery Technology

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company commercializing and developing products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain, and Battelle, the world’s largest independent research and development organization, today announced a unique collaboration with the objective of advancing the development and commercialization of Zogenix’s DosePro drug delivery technology outside Zogenix’s core therapeutic focus areas.