Zimmer Biomet to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2023 | 
1 min read

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 , at 8:15 a.m. PT ( 11:15 a.m. ET ).

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Zimmer Biomet (Formerly Known As Biomet Inc.) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

Zach Weiner

(445) 248-0577

(908) 591-6955

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302018305.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Company Codes: Swiss:ZBH, NYSE:ZBH
Events Indiana
