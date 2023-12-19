SUBSCRIBE
What VCs look for when investing with MPM Capital, Endeavor Venture Fund and Two Bear Capital

December 19, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

How can startup leaders support long-term sustainable growth and investment? BioSpace’s Lori Ellis speaks with venture capital guests Ansbert Gadicke, Martin Gershon and Mike Goguen for their advice and recommendations on how biopharma startups should approach funding.

Guests

⁠Ansbert Gadicke⁠, Managing Director, MPM Capital

⁠Martin Gershon⁠, Managing Partner & CIO, Endeavor

⁠Mike Goguen⁠, Founder and Managing Partner, Two Bear Capital

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

