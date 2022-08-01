Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - Aug 01, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022 (Hybrid)

Fireside Chat: A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available via the conference website starting August 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET.

2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Panel: A View to a Kill(er Cell) - Part 1

Panel date/time: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 1:10pm ET

A live webcast and archived replay of the panel will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

