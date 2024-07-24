Vitrification Market Size to Rise at a Healthy 16.78% of CAGR from 2024 to 2033

The global vitrification market size surpassed USD 8.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 38.87 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.78% from 2024 to 2033. The vitrification market is witnessing significant growth driven by advancements in cryopreservation technology, increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and rising awareness about fertility preservation techniques.

Download a short version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5179

Key takeaways

Europe dominated the vitrification market with the largest revenue share of 41% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a solid CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

By specimen, the oocytes segment has generated more than 42% of revenue share in 2023.

By specimen, the sperm segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted period.

By end-use, the IVF clinics segment has contributed more than 61% of revenue share in 2023.

By end-use, the biobanks segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2023-2033.

Vitrification is a process where biological materials, such as eggs, sperm, and embryos, are rapidly cooled to extremely low temperatures, turning them into a glass-like state without forming ice crystals. This method is widely used in cryopreservation to preserve the viability and functionality of these cells for future use. Vitrification has become a key technique in fertility treatments and medical research due to its high success rates and ability to prevent damage that can occur with slower freezing methods.

The vitrification market encompasses the various products, technologies, and services related to this rapid-freezing technique. This market includes specialized equipment for vitrification, cryopreservation solutions, and storage systems used in fertility clinics, research laboratories, and biobanks. The market is growing due to increasing demand for fertility treatments, advancements in reproductive technologies, and the rising need for effective preservation methods in medical research. As technology continues to improve and more applications are discovered, the vitrification market is expected to expand further, offering enhanced solutions for preserving biological materials.

Vitrification Market at a Glance

The vitrification market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced fertility treatments and reproductive technologies. Vitrification is a rapid freezing technique used to preserve eggs, embryos, and sperm without forming ice crystals, ensuring higher survival rates and better outcomes in fertility treatments.

One of the key factors contributing to the market’s expansion is the rising awareness about reproductive health and the growing need for assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs). With more individuals and couples seeking fertility solutions, the demand for vitrification services has surged. Additionally, the increasing number of IVF clinics and biobanks offering vitrification services is further propelling market growth.

The vitrification market is set to grow substantially in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increased awareness, and rising demand for fertility preservation. With continued innovation and expanding applications, vitrification will play a crucial role in advancing reproductive health and fertility treatments worldwide.

Increasing Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies

One of the key drivers for the growth of the vitrification market is the rising demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ARTs), particularly In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). As the success rates and societal acceptance of IVF procedures continue to improve, more individuals and couples are turning to these technologies to address infertility issues. This has led to a significant increase in the use of vitrification to preserve eggs and embryos for future use.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

· For instance, in March 2024, TMRW Life Sciences introduced CryoLink, a user-friendly digital management system that helps fertility clinics efficiently transition to frozen egg and embryo storage. This innovation simplifies the handling of frozen specimens, making the vitrification process more accessible and reliable for both clinics and patients.

Additionally, the Japanese government’s efforts to address the country’s declining birth rate have led to significant investments in fertility treatments, including vitrification. In January 2024, the Tokyo government launched a new fertility assistance program, offering up to ¥300,000 ($2,023) in reimbursement for egg-freezing expenses. This program has seen overwhelming interest, with thousands of women applying for the subsidies, highlighting the growing acceptance and demand for vitrification in reproductive health.

Another example of the increasing demand for ARTs is the rise in the number of IVF cycles performed globally. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the number of IVF-born children in the United States rose from 89,208 in 2021 to 91,771 in 2022. This growth reflects the consistent increase in demand for reproductive services and the vital role that vitrification plays in ensuring the success of these treatments.

Rising Infertility Rates to Support the Market’s Growth

Infertility is becoming an increasingly common issue worldwide, affecting millions of couples who are trying to conceive. As this concern grows, vitrification has emerged as a vital solution, offering a way to preserve eggs or embryos for future In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) cycles. This method has provided hope for many who face difficulties in achieving pregnancy naturally.

The increasing number of fertility clinics offering vitrification services is a testament to its growing demand. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, there has been a steady rise in the number of IVF cycles performed, with over 91,771 IVF-born children in the United States in 2022, up from 89,208 in 2021. This rise indicates a broader acceptance and reliance on assisted reproductive technologies, including vitrification, to combat infertility.

Countries around the world are also recognizing the need to support fertility treatments. For example, the Japanese government has taken significant steps to address its low birth rate by subsidizing fertility treatments, including vitrification. In January 2024, Tokyo’s new fertility assistance program began offering financial support for egg-freezing expenses, attracting thousands of applicants and demonstrating the high demand for such services.

The rising infertility rates have created a pressing need for effective reproductive solutions. Vitrification provides a reliable method for preserving fertility, giving hope to countless couples facing challenges in conceiving. As technological advancements continue and societal acceptance of fertility treatments grows, vitrification is set to play an even more critical role in helping individuals achieve their dreams of parenthood.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/customization/5179

High Cost of Vitrification Procedures, a Restraint for the Market

The high cost of vitrification procedures poses a significant barrier to many individuals seeking fertility preservation. This expense includes not only the initial vitrification procedure but also the ongoing storage costs and potential additional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) cycles. These costs can be prohibitive, limiting access for those who might benefit most from this technology.

A recent example highlighting the financial challenge is the Tokyo government’s fertility assistance program. While the program offers reimbursement for egg-freezing expenses up to ¥300,000 (approximately $2,023), the high demand and limited funding underscore the need for more comprehensive financial support. Over 7,000 women expressed interest, but the allocated budget was only sufficient to provide the maximum subsidy to 200 women, illustrating the financial barriers faced by many.

Additionally, the cost barrier is not limited to one region. In the United States, the expenses associated with fertility treatments, including vitrification, are often not covered by insurance. This leaves many individuals to pay out-of-pocket, making it difficult for those without substantial financial resources to access these services. According to a report by FertilityIQ, the average cost of a single egg freezing cycle in the U.S. ranges from $6,000 to $15,000, with annual storage fees between $500 and $1,000.

Advancements in Biobanking and Regenerative Medicine, an Upcoming Opportunity for the Market

The field of biobanking and regenerative medicine is experiencing rapid advancements, creating significant opportunities for the vitrification market. Vitrification, a technology primarily known for its use in fertility preservation, is now playing a crucial role in preserving tissues, organs, and stem cells for research and potential therapeutic applications. These advancements are set to drive new demand for vitrification technologies.

Biobanking involves the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of biological samples for research and clinical use. With the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and the need for high-quality biological specimens, the demand for advanced preservation techniques like vitrification is on the rise. Vitrification offers a superior method for preserving cells and tissues, maintaining their viability and functionality better than traditional freezing methods.

A notable example of recent developments in this area is the introduction of new vitrification techniques and equipment. In June 2024, a team of researchers at Fudan University in China developed a novel cryopreservation method called MEDY (Methylcellulose, Ethylene glycol, DMSO, Y27632). This technique is designed to enhance the preservation of brain tissue and organoids, maintaining their structural integrity and functional activity. Such innovations highlight the potential for vitrification in preserving complex tissues and organs for future medical use.

Europe to Sustain as a Leader in the Verification Market

Europe dominated the vitrification market with the largest revenue share in 2023, accounting for 41%. This region’s growth is fueled by countries like Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain, where advanced medical infrastructure and supportive government policies encourage the use of vitrification. For instance, the UK’s Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) regulates and supports fertility treatments, ensuring high standards. The high prevalence of infertility, estimated to affect one in six couples in Europe, further propels the demand for vitrification services. Recent advancements, such as the recognition of cryopreservation standards for regenerative medicine by the U.S. FDA in 2024, also impact European markets positively due to the interconnected nature of global healthcare standards.

North America holds Significant Share of the Market

North America holds a significant share of the vitrification market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs). The United States and Canada are at the forefront, driven by increasing awareness of fertility preservation and the availability of sophisticated medical facilities. A key example is the recent initiative by TMRW Life Sciences, which launched CryoLink in March 2024. This digital management system aids fertility clinics in transitioning to frozen egg and embryo storage, reflecting the region’s focus on integrating technology with healthcare services.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at a Rapid Rate

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include a large population, increasing infertility rates, and rising healthcare expenditure. Countries like China, Japan, and India are pivotal markets. In Japan, the government has undertaken significant efforts to subsidize infertility treatments, including IVF, to counteract the nation’s declining birth rate.

· For example, in January 2024, Tokyo’s fertility assistance program received overwhelming interest, with over 7,000 women registering for information sessions and 1,800 applying for subsidies. This initiative highlights the growing acceptance and support for fertility preservation in the region.

India is also a crucial market within Asia Pacific. With increasing awareness and adoption of ARTs, the demand for vitrification is rising. The Indian government and private sector are investing in advanced reproductive technologies and infrastructure. Recent developments include the establishment of new IVF clinics equipped with state-of-the-art vitrification technologies, catering to the growing number of couples seeking fertility treatments.

By Specimen, the Oocytes Segment to Sustain as a Leader

In 2023, the oocytes segment led the vitrification market. This method has become popular for preserving female fertility, especially among women who want to delay childbirth for career or personal reasons. Advances in technology have improved the success rates of oocyte vitrification, making it a reliable option for those seeking to maintain their fertility.

By End-use, the IVF Clinics Segment to Lead the Market

IVF clinics dominated the end-use segment with a significant share. These clinics prefer vitrification due to its high success rate in preserving eggs and embryos. By using this method, IVF clinics can offer better outcomes for patients undergoing fertility treatments, ensuring higher chances of pregnancy and reduced risks associated with traditional freezing methods.

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Vitrification Industry, providing a thorough examination of market segments, material, emerging technologies and key trends. Our TOC offers a structured analysis of market dynamics, emerging innovations, and regional dynamics to guide your strategic decisions in this rapidly evolving healthcare field - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/vitrification-market-sizing

Recent Developments

· In June 2024, a team of medical researchers at Fudan University in China introduced a groundbreaking cryopreservation technique called MEDY (Methylcellulose, Ethylene glycol, DMSO, Y27632). This innovative method has the potential to revolutionize the preservation and handling of brain tissue and organoids. MEDY effectively maintains the structural integrity and functional activity of various brain organoids, including those derived from patients, making it a significant advancement in the field.

· In March 2024, the “ANSI/PDA 02-2021 Cryopreservation of Cells for Use in Cell Therapies, Gene Therapies, and Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing” was officially recognized as a standard for regenerative medicine therapies. This announcement was made during the PDA’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Long Beach, California, which was organized by the U.S. FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The Federal Register published this recognition following the release of the “Guidance for Industry: Voluntary Consensus Standards Recognitions Program for Regenerative Medicine Therapies” in October 2023.

· In July 2023, Ivy Fertility, a leading fertility clinic chain in the US, expanded its partnership with TMRW Life Sciences to utilize their automated platform for safe storage of frozen eggs and embryos. This signifies a growing trend towards automation in IVF labs, potentially improving efficiency and driving demand for vitrification services.

· In December 2021, VitaVitro, a medical device company, received marketing approval for its Vitrification and Warming Kit in China. This approval expands access to essential vitrification supplies in a major market.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

· The global antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market size was estimated at US$ 11.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 27.37 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 9.23% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market size was estimated at US$ 6.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 12.51 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global 503B compounding pharmacies market size was estimated at US$ 1.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 2.25 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global computational biology market size was estimated at US$ 5.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 19.35 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 13.20% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global cell separation market size was estimated at US$ 9.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 23.56 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 9.98% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global microbial fermentation technology market size was estimated at US$ 34.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 60.17 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global biotechnology instruments market size was estimated at US$ 90.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 132.8 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2024 to 2033.

· The global biomaterials market size was estimated at US$ 178.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 761.23 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 15.63% from 2024 to 2033.

· The filter integrity test market size was valued at US$ 90.16 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 149.26 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.17% from 2024 to 2033.

· The genome editing market size reached US$ 8.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 38.43 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Key Market Players

· FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (formerly Irvine Scientific)

· The Cooper Companies (CooperSurgical Fertility Company)

· Vitrolife

· Kitazato Corporation

· Shenzhen VitaVitro Biotech

· Genea BIOMEDX

· IMV Technologies Group (Cryo Bio System)

· NidaCon International AB

· Minitube

· Biotech Inc.

· MFC Global

· Optimas

Segments Covered in the Report

By Specimen

Oocytes

Devices Kits & Consumables

Embryo

Devices Kits & Consumables

Sperm

By End-use

IVF Clinics

Biobanks

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5179

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com