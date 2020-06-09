Virginia Based AMPEL BioSolutions’ Technology Predicts Severity of Illness in COVID19 Patients and Identifies Treatments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions announces genomic analysis and findings that could improve treatment of COVID19 patients with approved drugs such as Embrel and Stelara. Published on bioRxiv as a preprint, the study reveals a gene-based test that will be able to determine those patients who may progress to severe illness with increased likelihood of morbidity. In addition, AMPEL’s CovGENE approach identifies FDA-approved drugs that may be appropriately repositioned to interfere with mechanisms that cause lung damage in severe COVID19 patients. The paper describes gene expression measured in three body compartments (lung, airway and blood) and integrates information from the blood and lung for a “whole body” understanding of the effects of SARS-CoV2 virus.

AMPEL’s technology would complement the COVID19 diagnostics on the market that assess a patient as positive or negative for SARS-Cov2 infection. The application of AMPEL’s approach could accelerate life-saving treatments for COVID19 patients by providing decision support to physicians for treatments that would reduce the uncontrolled activation of white blood cells that cause lung damage in the patients that experience the most severe illness.

AMPEL BioSolutions is a precision medicine company with a proprietary genomic platform, tools and machine learning algorithms. Profitability from in-house clinical trial design/management fueled R&D for gene-based disease diagnostics in the immunology space including lupus. Customers include leading pharmaceutical companies for analytics, genomic fingerprinting and identification of patients for clinical trials and diagnostics companies. Currently a privately held company by co-founders Drs. Amrie Grammer and Peter Lipsky, future funding will scale and commercialize diagnostics for autoimmune, inflammatory and infectious diseases and decision support for physicians, healthcare systems and payors.

